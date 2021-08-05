This Anti-Friction Stick is My Key to Preventing Thigh Chafing
Welcome to Game-Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.
My thighs have always touched—no matter my size or weight. There's nothing wrong with that, but when it comes to chafing, it's not exactly convenient. Anyone who has dealt with painful thigh chafing (or chub rub) knows how frustrating it can be: It can ruin a day walking around the city, a trip to the beach, or strolling around a zoo or amusement park. In the past, I prevented chafing by wearing leggings (they get hot!), wore spandex shorts under dresses (hot and they roll up!), and rubbed deodorant between my legs (definitely not what it's made for). Nothing worked well—then I discovered Megababe's Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick.
When I first heard of Thigh Rescue, I naively thought that I could deal with thigh chafing on my own—I'd be doing it all my life and had survived. Did I really need another $14 product on my bathroom counter? Probably not. However, immediately after trying the product, I discovered that the answer was yes—hell yes. Thigh Rescue's formula goes on completely clear and feels like you're applying a thin, lightweight layer of lotion between your thighs. Once it's on, you'll see that no matter how much you sweat or how hot it is, you won't have any friction between your legs.
The best part of Thigh Rescue is that its slipping effect lasts all day. If I'm walking more than 20,000 steps in a day in shorts, a dress, or a skirt, I may consider reapplying after about six hours or so, but typically, a few swipes of Thigh Rescue at the beginning of the day last all day long. Plus, the product never leaves white marks, residue, or any other visible product.
I've used it for years, and the reason I keep repurchasing this product (and encourage my friends to do the same), is because it makes my life easier. Period. For years, I felt shame around the issue of thigh chafing, but Thigh Rescue is a good reminder that having thighs that touch and rub is just a normal part of bodies. Many bodies. Millions of bodies. And those millions of bodies deserve to feel good, too.