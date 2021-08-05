This Anti-Friction Stick is My Key to Preventing Thigh Chafing

My thighs have always touched—no matter my size or weight. There's nothing wrong with that, but when it comes to chafing, it's not exactly convenient. Anyone who has dealt with painful thigh chafing (or chub rub) knows how frustrating it can be: It can ruin a day walking around the city, a trip to the beach, or strolling around a zoo or amusement park. In the past, I prevented chafing by wearing leggings (they get hot!), wore spandex shorts under dresses (hot and they roll up!), and rubbed deodorant between my legs (definitely not what it's made for). Nothing worked well—then I discovered Megababe's Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick.