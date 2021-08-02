My Grandmother, Mother, and I All Use This $12 Thickening Mascara

There's a curse that runs in my family—thanks to my genetic lottery, my grandmother, aunts, and mother lose their eyelashes. Seriously, we all hit a certain age, and poof, the lash growth cycle comes to a screeching halt. They don't disappear altogether, but over time, the lash growth cycle shortens and results in stubbier and sparser lashes. However, because of this, we're quite adept at finding a good mascara—and there's one that's stood the test of time and has been used by my grandmother, my mother, and now, myself: Maybelline's Great Lash Mascara.