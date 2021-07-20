These Custom-Fit Gel Nails Solved All My Issues With Press-Ons

With other press-ons sets I've tried, there are always several too-small nails that feel tight and uncomfortable, and those too-big nails that stuck onto the skin around my nailbed. To use the Goldilocks principle, the ManiMe custom-fit nails are my "just right" option. When I applied the nails—which was as easy as peeling and sticking—I was in awe of how well they fit the exact size and shape of my nails. I was also glad they came with extra room at the top so I could clip and file them down to fit my current nail length—which had changed slightly since I did my fitting.