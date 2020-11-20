This Scalp Exfoliator Is the Only Product That Cleanses My Head Without Leaving Residue

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I hate scalp scrubs—there, I said it. Despite them being deemed life-changing by some for helping buff away product buildup and excess oil, I've never been able to get on board. I have a lot of hair, and it's really thick and naturally curly. Every time I've tried to use a scalp scrub with grains, I've felt like I can't really get the grains to buff my whole scalp, and then I always end up with leftover product in my hair no matter how long I rinse it. I had all but given up on scalp care until I tried the Malin + Goetz Detox Scalp Mask.

Unlike physical exfoliants that use sugar or salt, this product is a chemical exfoliant that uses salicylic acid and other alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) to detox the scalp and remove product buildup, excess oil, and dead skin cells. If you're worried about it drying out your hair, don't be. The formula also includes fatty acid-rich oils that condition and smooth each strand.

Malin + Goetz Detox Scalp Mask

To use, just dispense four to five pumps onto your fingertips and gently massage the product into your scalp in circular motions, giving yourself a much-deserved head massage in the process. Work your way from the front to the back of the head, then wait for five minutes. In that time, the gel will foam and fully oxygenate as it slowly frees your scalp of muck. Once you're done, just rinse it out.