TikTok Made Me Buy This $10 Mascara That Makes My Lashes Long AF

The first time I tried the L'Oréal Telescopic Mascara, I wore a full face of makeup and was truly gagged. I don't ever use lash curlers, but if you tried this mascara, it would have your friends fooled as it did my squad. With super short lashes like mine, I was shocked at how much the formula lifted and divided each of my lashes. Plus, the formula itself is super comfortable to wear. I have a bad habit of rubbing my eyes, and this mascara formula doesn't irritate them one bit. It's fragrance-free, ophthalmologist-tested, and allergy-tested. Even people who wear contacts can wear it without fear of irritation. Not to mention, it does not clump—like ever. The formula is super slippery and combined with the flexible comb-like wand, it makes precise application easy for beginners or pros.