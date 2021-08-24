TikTok Made Me Buy This $10 Mascara That Makes My Lashes Long AF
Welcome to Game Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.
At this point, there are few things TikTok can't convince me to buy. However, of all the expensive cooking and tech gadgets the app has already influenced me to whip out my credit card for, spending a humble $11 on the L'Oréal Telescopic Mascara was the last thing I ever expected to shop. (I have expensive taste.) What's even more surprising to me now is that this drugstore mascara is practically the only mascara I ever use these days.
I stumbled across the mascara from Brenley Herrera's TikTok page where the creator demonstrates in a video with 230K+ likes about how much the formula and brush elongate each lash. The way I could physically see every single lash separated on her eyes was enough to make me want to try it for myself. Herrera, however, wasn't the only creator I saw using the Telescopic Mascara. Now, there are over 45.3 million searches on the #telescopicmascara hashtag on TikTok. Once I realized that the mascara was from the drugstore, I ran to my nearest Target store to pick it up.
The first time I tried the L'Oréal Telescopic Mascara, I wore a full face of makeup and was truly gagged. I don't ever use lash curlers, but if you tried this mascara, it would have your friends fooled as it did my squad. With super short lashes like mine, I was shocked at how much the formula lifted and divided each of my lashes. Plus, the formula itself is super comfortable to wear. I have a bad habit of rubbing my eyes, and this mascara formula doesn't irritate them one bit. It's fragrance-free, ophthalmologist-tested, and allergy-tested. Even people who wear contacts can wear it without fear of irritation. Not to mention, it does not clump—like ever. The formula is super slippery and combined with the flexible comb-like wand, it makes precise application easy for beginners or pros.
Drugstore makeup can surprise you. In the past, I've bought (and re-bought) mascaras from higher-end brands that cost upwards of $37, and some of my favorite luxury mascaras have dried up on me within six months, but not this affordable mascara.
Not even the more expensive makeup brands can compete with this $11 baby. My Telescopic Mascara is still going strong after a good year, and it's still wet and gushy like macaroni in a pot—thanks TikTok!