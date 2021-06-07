This Lash Serum Makes My Eyelashes Look so Long, People Ask If They’re Fake

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome to Game-Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.

If I had to choose one makeup product to wear for the rest of my life, it'd be mascara. I can be bare faced but have the confidence of a full beat when wearing a couple of swipes of a good lengthening formula. Mascara is my ride or die, but I'd be lying if I said that my unconditional love didn't affect my lashes over time. The constant application and removal of mascara have left my lashes thinner, shorter, and with gaps in between due to lash loss. To restore my lashes, I turned to the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum—and OMG, this lash serum is liquid gold in a bottle.

grande-cosmetics-lash-serum-review GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $65.00 SHOP IT Ulta

After seeing a viral TikTok video of a girl showing her incredible lash growth from using the product, I knew I had to give it a try. It's a clear color, water-based serum infused with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote longer and thicker lashes within four to six weeks. To use, I apply a single stroke on my top lash line every single day. (It's just like eyeliner, except way easier to apply.) Once I got my hands on it, I began to use the serum every night.

I started using the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash three months ago, and my lashes have drastically changed since then. Now, they're fuller, look so much healthier, and are so long that when I look up I can feel the tips of my lashes grazing my eyebrows. While I admit it is a bit of a splurge, it's so worth it. Plus, each bottle will last you about three months, so the price evens out over time.

Grande-cosmetics-lash-serum-review Credit: Genesis Rivas

Now that my lashes are more naturally full and voluminous, I haven't found the need to wear mascara. Instead, I've been leaving my lashes bare and just curling them. However, whenever I do apply mascara (my current favorite is the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky Mascara), my lashes look so long that my family and friends ask if they're real.