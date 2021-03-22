This "Boy Brow" Dupe Gives Me Full, Feathery Brows and Costs Less Than a Latte

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After a year of Zoom calls, sweatpants, and lazy takeout dinners, my makeup routine has seen a major shift. I no longer bother contouring my cheekbones, I've stopped wearing foundation under my masks, and I've given up all attempts at winged eyeliner. However, the one makeup step I'll never skip is filling in my brows.

For me, having bold and slightly bushy brows is the best confidence-booster there is. When I ran out of my tried-and-true Glossier Boy Brow, I started searching for an affordable dupe to replace it. Spoiler alert: I found it. For only $4, the e.l.f Wow Brow gives me instantly fuller brows with just a few coats.

elf wow brow review e.l.f. Cosmetics Wow Brow Gel $4 SHOP IT Ulta

The e.l.f. Wow Brow enhances my natural brows and takes them to the next level. It has a small spoolie that makes each application precise—defining your eyebrows without overdoing them. Then, the buildable wax-gel formula clings to each brow hair for that feathery, no-makeup-makeup look that looks incredibly natural. Plus, hairs stay in place and it lasts all day. Basically, the Wow Brow is your brows, but better.