This Hair Mask Completely Revived My Dead, Bleached, Brittle Hair

A year ago, I decided to go blonde. I stepped into the salon as a lifelong brunette and left several hours later feeling like Frozen's Elsa with near-white strands. While I loved the hue, my hair eventually suffered all the consequences that often come from bleaching your hair. My hair's coarseness intensified, the ends split, the roots eventually grew in, and my life got harder because of the maintenance my hair required. The damage didn't just come from that one dye job, though. I did a few DIY root touch-ups during quarantine that left my hair fried. I tried the lot of reparative and hydrating hair masks in hopes that it would fix the platinum blonde mess I'd created, but nothing seemed to work. I lost hope that I'd ever be able to reboot my hair's health, until I tried the Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask.

Prickly pear seed oil, the mask's star ingredient known for having the highest levels of nourishing vitamin E on the market, works with lipid-boosting inula flower extract to regenerate hair at any state. It was the first time I'd used such a pricey hair product (it was gifted), and while I was skeptical it would do anything more than the other hair masks I'd used, this one completely changed my hair. After using it once, my hair looked shiny, felt soft, and it finally showed signs of life after looking dead for so long.

After noticing that massive difference after just one use, I decided to continue using the mask consistently for several weeks to see how much it could repair my parched hair. Prior to using this product, my hair would turn into a fortress of frizz if I ever decided to air-dry it, but now, I can do so without that being a worry. Even more impressive, my hair never feels heavy or greasy after using it—a common side-effect of lots of lots of heavy-duty moisturizing hair treatments I've tried in the past.