This Curl Refresher Spray Is a Savior For My Day 2 Waves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome to Game Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy- grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.

My good hair days usually have a short expiration date. They always start after a shower, once I've conditioned and styled my hair, and typically end the next morning after my waves have been slept-on and pressed flat. I have type 2 wavy hair that can easily become undefined and out of sorts by my daily life, whether that's a powerful gust of wind outside, a mid-day nap, or a sloppy updo. So, on days two and three, between washes, my hair wouldn't look as good as it would on day one. That is, until I discovered the Bumble and bumble Curl Reactivator spray, which significantly extends the lifespan of my waves.

Before discovering this spray, the only way I knew how to refresh my waves was to get my hair completely wet and start from scratch. However, hairstylist Ona Diaz-Santin explained that adding more water to hair can simply dilute the product that's already in there, further breaking the hold of the waves or curls and creating more frizz. Not to mention, with the added hours-long air-dry time, this was hardly a quick fix.

The Bumble and bumble Reactivator spray is the perfect solution as it adds more moisture to my waves without soaking or weighing them down. It's formulated with avocado, coconut, and jojoba oils, as well as shea and cocoa butter. These moisturize my hair, which in turn helps bring back its bounce and defined, shiny waves. Hydration is the key to why this spray works.

Bumble and Bumble Curl Reactivator $28 SHOP IT Sephora

To use the spray, I divide my hair into what I would call lazy sections (larger and less precise than the ones I use on day one of styling) and then spray each area a few times, working the product in from the ends to the top of my head. I gently pat and slide the product through with my fingers, being careful not to rake through completely and break up my waves. Then, I use a microfiber towel to scrunch my hair to help the waves form.