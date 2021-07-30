These 7 Tinted Moisturizers Will Give Your Skin the Healthiest Glow

We all love a no-makeup-makeup look, but more often than not, we have to use a little bit of makeup to achieve it. A few dabs of concealer can go a long way to spot treat imperfections, but a tinted moisturizer is what will really give you that full-on healthy glow. Unlike foundations, tinted moisturizers pack on moisturizing ingredients, which make them perfect for people with dry skin. Additionally, they tend to have a light coverage so that your natural skin can shine through and breathe.

As with most beauty products, there are an overload of tinted moisturizers on the market. That's why we've tested dozens of them and have scoured their ingredient lists to find the best of the best. Whether you're looking for an oil-free formula to prevent acne, a product with a ton of SPF broad spectrum, or something to soothe your sensitive skin, we have the tinted moisturizer for you.