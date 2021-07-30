These 7 Tinted Moisturizers Will Give Your Skin the Healthiest Glow
We all love a no-makeup-makeup look, but more often than not, we have to use a little bit of makeup to achieve it.
We all love a no-makeup-makeup look, but more often than not, we have to use a little bit of makeup to achieve it. A few dabs of concealer can go a long way to spot treat imperfections, but a tinted moisturizer is what will really give you that full-on healthy glow. Unlike foundations, tinted moisturizers pack on moisturizing ingredients, which make them perfect for people with dry skin. Additionally, they tend to have a light coverage so that your natural skin can shine through and breathe.
As with most beauty products, there are an overload of tinted moisturizers on the market. That's why we've tested dozens of them and have scoured their ingredient lists to find the best of the best. Whether you're looking for an oil-free formula to prevent acne, a product with a ton of SPF broad spectrum, or something to soothe your sensitive skin, we have the tinted moisturizer for you.
1. Best drugstore tinted moisturizer:
Dry skin will love this hydrating tinted moisturizer, as it has a 70% water-infused blend that combines soothing witch hazel and aloe. We love this lightweight product for its oil-free formula—which makes it perfect for people with acne-prone skin—and how radiant our skin looks after using it.
2. Best luxe tinted moisturizer:
Quench your dry skin's thirst with this ultra-hydrating formula. It's packed with moringa seed extract, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your skin, and it'll do so while giving you a healthy glow and keeping your skin looking like, well, skin. (No cakeiness here!) Your face will look dewy, your skin will be protected from the sun thanks to the product's SPF 23, and since it's super lightweight, you won't even feel like you're wearing makeup.
3. Best tinted moisturizer for oily skin:
Meghan Markle's go-to tinted moisturizer just got an oil-free update, making it perfect for controlling acne and excess shine. The formula will give your skin a demi-matte finish, sun protection thanks to its SPF 25, and will both nourish and soothe skin thanks to the licorice root extract and vitamin E in it.
4. Best tinted moisturizer for sensitive skin:
First Aid Beauty formulates all its products for people with super-sensitive skin, and this tinted moisturizer is no exception. Plus, it's packed with skincare products such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, nourishing vitamin E, and SPF 30, too.
5. Best tinted moisturizer with SPF:
This color-correcting tinted moisturizer is a no-brainer if you're looking for a full-coverage foundation that will make your skin look healthy and radiant, not flat and cakey. It's formulated for super-sensitive skin and designed to cover all imperfections, protect your skin from the sun (it has SPF 50+), and help with anti-aging efforts thanks to the hydrolyzed collagen in it. This multi-tasking product is a no-brainer.
6. Best tinted moisturizer serum:
Infused with super-hydrating squalane, hyaluronic acid, and brightening niacinamide, this tinted moisturizer is the ultimate skincare/makeup hybrid. A few drops will give your skin a light coverage and glowy finish so that you look like the most radiant version of yourself. Plus, we stan a product with SPF 40.
7. Best tinted moisturizer primer:
Wear this tinted moisturizing primer on its own or under makeup. The formula has antioxidants, UVA and UVB protection, and the tint will help conceal acne scars, dark spots, and more.