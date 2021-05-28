Minimize the Appearance of Large Pores with These 9 Makeup Primers
Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you.
We know that pores are a necessary component of our skin's health, and we also know that there's no way to permanently reduce the size of our pores. However, we do know that there are tips and tricks to shrink their appearance. Enter: makeup primers. They sit atop your skincare and should be the first step in your makeup routine to create the ideal canvas before your foundation and concealer are applied.
Primers for large pores are typically formulated to mattify oily skin and give it a blurred, almost filter-like appearance. They also help to keep your makeup in place all day and keep your skin oil-free, making them necessary for warm months.
To find one that works for your skin, lifestyle, and budget, check out our list of the best pore-reducing makeup primers to shop now.
1. Best mattifying primer for large pores:
Infused with kaolin clay and white charcoal to absorb excess oil and mattify your face, this TikTok-viral and Beauty Crush Award-winning putty primer is ideal for oily skin types. The velvety texture goes on smoothly and helps makeup grip your skin. "[It] kept my makeup in place all day," confirmed one of our testers for the awards.
2. Best clean primer for large pores:
This clean beauty pick has our seal of approval—we also gave it a Beauty Crush Award. "There really isn't another comparable primer on the clean market," said Katey Denno, a celebrity makeup artist who sat on our board of experts for the awards. "It lightly lays over pores and scarring so that foundation, concealer, and blush applies smoothly and evenly. Plus, it hydrates and blurs skin beautifully for those who aren't looking to wear foundation on top."
3. OG pore-blurring primer:
If you wore makeup in the early '00s, you probably tried and fell in love with this primer, and for good reason. You only need a little bit of this oil-free, translucent formula to smooth out texture and conceal large pores. It also contains a vitamin E derivative, which is known to protect skin from free radicals that can contribute to fine lines and age spots.
4. Best value primer for large pores:
If you're looking for IRL airbrushed skin, look no further. This budget-friendly product has gained cult-classic status for its blurring and long-lasting results. To give your skin a mattified look, simply squeeze a pea-sized amount onto your fingers and apply it to your face. Foundation optional.
5. Fan-favorite pore-minimizing primer:
Prep your skin with this non-greasy primer that locks in makeup with a super-matte finish. It uses red clover flower extract to blur large pores and salicylic acid to clear away dead skin cell buildup and other pimple-causing gunk. Ulta reviewers love the skincare benefits, its shine-control effect, how it doesn't pill under makeup, and how it helps makeup stay put all day.
6. Best color-correcting primer for large pores:
While this isn't a true color-corrector, its subtle lavender particles help brighten up dull, tired-looking skin We love the oil-free and non-comedogenic formula that smooths out any especially large pores while keeping them blemish-free.
7. Best shine-control primer for large pores:
This oil-absorbing makeup primer uses ingredients that soak up sweat before it becomes unwanted shine, making it perfect for warm months. Plus, it also uses the acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid to clear pores and keep skin pimple-free.
8. Best camera-ready primer for large pores:
Whether you're logging onto the fifth Zoom meeting of the day, filming a TikTok video, or doing a video call with your family, you probably always need to be camera-ready. This gel-like primer reduces the appearance of pores, makes your skin look Facetuned yet natural, is super lightweight and clear, and has a ton of skincare ingredients, such as nourishing vitamin E and A.
9. Best pore-minimizing primer with SPF:
We stan a multipurpose product, so when we discovered this oil-free, creamy, pore-minimizing primer that also boasted an SPF 15, we knew we were going to love it. Upon testing, we also found that it conceals slight redness and makes makeup look super-silky after applying. It comes in a normal, value, and travel-size, so you can pick the one that fits your lifestyle and budget.