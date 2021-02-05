These Nail Wraps Are the Lazy Girl's Solution to Fuss-Free Manis

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's something about having polished tips that makes you feel so put-together—even if you haven't washed your hair in over a week. It's for this reason that we love festive nail art, easy-to-use press-on nails, and painting our own DIY manis. The quickest, easiest way to get a professional-looking manicure in under five minutes, though, is by using nail wraps.

What are nail wraps?

Nail wraps are essentially stickers for your nails. Before you get the wrong idea, hold up. These aren't your toddler's stick-ons. Nail wraps use sophisticated technology that press on nail polish to give users that super-natural look.

How do you apply nail wraps?

Nail wraps, unlike many press-on nails, don't require glue or the necessary time to find the right-size fit. Instead, nail wraps are self-adhesive and excess product can easily be buffed away with a nail file or, even, your nails. This makes them perfect for the too-busy parent, woman on-the-go, lazy Janes, and everyone else who would rather save time than wait for nail polish to dry.

To use, first clean your nails with an alcohol wipe so they're free of natural oils and polish. Then, gently push your cuticles back to prep for the nail wraps. Once that's done, peel the nail wraps off their plastic sealants and place them on top of your nails, hugging them close to (not on top of) your cuticles. Gently smooth them out over your nails, and buff away excess product with a nail file or your own nails. You can choose to top them off with a topcoat for a super shiny and longer-lasting finish, but it's not a necessary step.

How do you remove nail wraps?

Most nail wraps nowadays use real nail polish, meaning that they wear and remove like regular lacquer. Just take your favorite nail polish remover and do your thing.

Intrigued? Trust us, you'll love nail wraps once you start using them. To set you off on your journey and help you discover new brands, here are our seven favorite nail wraps on the market today.

1. ColorStreet

If you're looking for a no-fuss mani that will stay put for two weeks, look no further than these Beauty Crush Award-winning nail wraps. They come in a variety of colors, textures, and patterns, and are so easy to use. We love the clear-printed ones, as they give us the flexibility to add the base color of our choice to customize the look and make it one of a kind. Pro tip: After applying, use a topcoat to make the wraps look even shinier and be longer-lasting.

2. Dashing Diva

Dashing Diva has multiple collections, each of which we love and use, but the GLOSS line stands out for the gel-like shine each wrap provides. The brand offers a variety of solids and patterns that are easy to use and last for up to two weeks.

3. Scratch

Founded by nail artists Nina Park, Scratch has ever-evolving prints that are always super cute and trendy, never kitsch. We like how the Ulta-exclusive wraps look over a clean, bare nail, but you can add your own base to add a unique touch.

4. ManiMe

Meet the future of at-home manicures with ManiMe. Unlike other brands, it offers a completely customized fit so that you get the perfect shape for your natural nail every single time. To do this, create a ManiMe account, scan the QR code that appears on-screen, take five pictures of your hands, pick your desired prints, wait three-four days to receive your unique nail wraps, and apply them. It may seem like more of a process than other nail wraps, but if you're looking for the perfect fit, these are the best option. Also, we love that the company is the brainchild of a WOC—we stan.

5. Tattooary

Leave it to Etsy to have the most HG nail wraps ever. We love the classy constellation print almost as much as we love reading our horoscopes, and the fact that we get to support a small business while getting star-worthy nails makes the experience all the better. These go on clear, so to make the gold constellations pop, paint a base layer that's either black or navy blue like the night sky.

6. Nails Mailed

We're always on the lookout for indie brands that offer beyond-cool nail art designs, and Nails Mailed, well, nails it. Check out dozens of prints, solids, and patterns on its site—you're sure to find something you love.

7. ARTIPS STUDIO

