These Makeup Brushes Will Help You Create the Perfect *Lewk* Every Time

A good makeup look goes beyond having the best foundation, bronzer, blush, etc.—you need the right tools, too. A tightly packed, angled brush can do wonders for creating a strong contour, but it may not work for a natural-looking highlight. The same thing goes for eyeshadow brushes too, as extra-small surfaces require total precision. That's why we tested hundreds of products to find the best makeup brushes on the market. Whether you're looking to buy a kit with all the tools you need or just want to upgrade one of the brushes in your existing arsenal, here are the best picks.