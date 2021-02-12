Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Lip Glosses Will Give You All the Shimmer and Shine with None of the Stickiness

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the senior beauty editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you.

Lip gloss is the ultimate nod to the '90s, but unlike other cringey trends from the decade, this one stood the test of time. The new formulas are no longer tacky or super-sticky—instead, they give your lips a healthy shine boost and many even have nourishing skincare ingredients. You can layer them on top of your favorite lip gloss to make the color pop or wear them on their own if you're looking for a more lightweight look. Whether you're hoping to transport yourself back to the '90s with a Juicy Tube, looking for the best drugstore pick, or want to support a bomb Black-owned beauty brand, here are the best lip glosses for you.

Best OG lip gloss: Lancôme Juicy Tubes

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss $20 SHOP IT Sephora

Remember these? Of course you do. These were the beauty staple of the '00s, and since then, the brand has reformulated them to make them even better than they were before. Now, each tube is infused with nourishing vitamin E that leaves lips feeling hydrated. Choose from one of nine shades (including the OG "Birthday Confetti") and crank up Destiny's Child music.

Best budget lip gloss: NYX

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss $5 SHOP IT Ulta

If this lip gloss looks familiar, it may be because it's recently gone viral on TikTok for its ultra-staying power. The gloss, as reviewed by thousands of TikTokers, is highly pigmented and unlike other glosses that lose their shine over time, lasts all day long without the color or gloss-effect fading. Try it in one (or all) of 24 shades.

Best luxe lip gloss: Armani Beauty

Armani Beauty Ecstasy Lacquer Lip Gloss $38 SHOP IT Sephora

This lip gloss has it all: the longevity of a lip stain, the pigment of a lipstick, and the shine of a gloss. If that weren't enough, it's also infused with hydrating glycerin to keep lips plump, healthy, and chap-free.

Best plumping lip gloss: LAWLESS

LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss $28 SHOP IT Sephora

Imagine putting a filter on your lips to erase all cracks and lines—this is what this gloss does and more. It magically smoothes out your lips for that picture-perfect smile while also plumping it for that #flirty look. And hey, if you're worried about that stinging effect lots of lip glosses give off, don't be. This formula slightly tingles but never burns.

Best clean lip gloss: Tower 28

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss $14 SHOP IT Sephora

Give it up for Tower 28 for not only creating some of our favorite beauty products (like blush and bronzer), but for doing so while also having a completely clean formula. Available in four shades, these milky lip jellies are creamy, sheer, hydrating, not sticky, and are the perfect natural-looking shades.

Best clear lip gloss: Maybelline

Maybelline Lifter Gloss $6.98 ( $8.99 save 22% ) SHOP IT Amazon

This gloss doubles as a moisturizing treatment thanks to its hyaluronic acid-infused formula—and it delivers a high-shine gloss that gives the appearance of a plumper pout, too. Considering that lips have zero sweat glands and therefore can't create their own moisture, it's super important to have hydrating lip products to prevent painfully chapped lips. It comes in 15 different shades, from icy white to golden brown, so you can shine in whichever color suits you best.

Best lip gloss treatment: Deck of Scarlet

Deck of Scarlet Threeway Lip Oil $28 SHOP IT Deck of Scarlet

This product is the perfect hybrid between a gloss, oil, and lipstick—and it has all the perks of a nourishing lip balm, too. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid for hydration and a blend of watermelon, cucumber, and carrot seed oils to repair and rejuvenate lips. It's available in 13 highly pigmented shades, and since the formula also has reflective pearl pigments, it'll give you a glass-like shine.

Best Black-owned lip gloss: Mented

Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss $14 SHOP IT Ulta

Created by women of color for women of color, these deep shades are super-flattering on melanated skin but will work well across a variety of skin tones, too. Each gloss is infused with moisturizing castor seed and coconut oils, and since the formula is buildable, you can customize how much color and shine you create.

Best glittery lip gloss: Fenty

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $19 SHOP IT Fenty Beauty

Rihanna can do no wrong, and this lip gloss is no exception. The glitter effect it gives off makes you look like you're the main character in a music video, not like you're a "My Little Pony." Plus, it's infused with moisturizing shea butter to condition and moisturize your lips.

Best no-fuss lip gloss: Glossier

Glossier Lip Gloss $14 SHOP IT Glossier