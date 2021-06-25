These 10 Exfoliating Face Washes Will Keep Your Skin Crystal Clear

The latter is most popular with consumers, and if you're more inclined to try a chemical exfoliant, you're probably familiar with salicylic acid. Though it may sound menacing at first, the skincare ingredient is very effective at deep cleaning the skin's surface and ridding it of sebaceous oils (the stuff that contributes to acne). But it's not just used for acne. Salicylic is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), meaning it's an excellent natural exfoliator that can penetrate deep down into your pores and break up the oil and dead skin cells that can cause pesky pimples down the line.