The 10 Best Dry Shampoos For Dark Hair That Won't Make Your Roots Chalky

Dry shampoo is one of life's greatest gifts to humans as it allows us to stretch out the time in between wash days by plumping our roots for volume and keep excess oil and grease at bay. However great they might be, though, some dry shampoos tend to leave white, chalky residue behind. This can especially be a struggle for people with brown and black hair as some formulas can be near impossible to blend in naturally. So, it's important to find ones that are either tinted or invisible.