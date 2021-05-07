The 10 Best Dry Shampoos For Dark Hair That Won't Make Your Roots Chalky
Dry shampoo is one of life's greatest gifts to humans as it allows us to stretch out the time in between wash days by plumping our roots for volume and keep excess oil and grease at bay. However great they might be, though, some dry shampoos tend to leave white, chalky residue behind. This can especially be a struggle for people with brown and black hair as some formulas can be near impossible to blend in naturally. So, it's important to find ones that are either tinted or invisible.
Throughout my life, I've tested over 60 dry shampoos. In the process, I've found the best drugstore dry shampoos and the best ones for oily hair (you're welcome), and now I've found the best ones that don't leave chalky, baby-powder-like hair behind. So, if you don't want to look like a mad scientist, scroll down for the 10 best dry shampoos for dark hair.
1. Best drugstore dry shampoo for brunettes:
This cruelty-free dry shampoo is formulated specifically for people with dark hair, and it also uses certifies organic products. The mix of rosemary, peppermint, and kaolin clay work together to absorb excess oil while leaving your scalp feeling refreshed and clean.
2. Best luxe dry shampoo for brunettes:
This is one of the best dry shampoos of all time, and it goes on completely invisible. Thanks to its advanced and patented technology, you'll feel like you've washed your hair after using this spray. That's due to the molecules in it that actually remove buildup and grease versus absorbing oil and temporarily plumping the roots.
3. Best tinted dry shampoo for brunettes:
Whether you're trying to cover up your roots, want the appearance of fuller hair, or don't want to be bothered with rubbing in a white formula, tinted dry shampoos are a great option. This Batiste pick has a dark brown hue and also works as a texturizing spray to give your hair a bit more oomph in between washes.
4. Best luxe tinted dry shampoo for brunettes:
Formulated with oil-absorbing rice starch, this tinted dry shampoo absorbs grease and odor. Plus, it also uses Argan oil to nourish and moisturize your hair to keep it healthy and soft.
5. Best drugstore dry shampoo for natural hair:
This product is a dream come true for people with dark, naturally textured hair. The spray goes on transparent, and the mix of hair-healthy vitamins and citrus keeps super thick and curly hair nourished and fresh-feeling.
6. Best luxe dry shampoo for natural hair:
This cult-classic dry shampoo got a revamp with a twist for dark hair. This iteration uses natural mineral pigments that blend seamlessly into dark hair, as well as tried-and-true oat milk, rice starch, and microspheres to keep hair clean, fresh, and soothed.
7. Best drugstore dry shampoo for oily hair:
This drugstore pick impressed us so much, we gave it a 2021 Beauty Crush Award. "Though it took some time to work the product/powder residue into my roots, once I did, my hair looked much less damp, oily, and weighed down," said one tester. "The charcoal definitely helps sop up oil—if you have very oily hair as I do, this is one of the best dry shampoos out there."
8. Best luxe dry shampoo for oily hair:
Hair-growth-boosting biotin and oil-absorbing charcoal are the two key ingredients here, but this powder dry shampoo offers so much more than initially meets the eye. It's also formulated with a blend of tapioca, clay, rice starch, and witch hazel to keep the scalp purified and detoxed—providing the perfect detox.
9. Best fragrance-free drugstore dry shampoo:
We love a budget-friendly pick, and it just so happens that this fragrance-free option is also a solid choice for people with dark hair. The micro-fine tapioca starch blends in perfectly with dark hair while absorbing oil.
10. Best fragrance-free luxe dry shampoo:
The result is in its name—"Invisible Dry Shampoo." This spray is great for people of all hair textures and sprays on completely transparent. It won't even stain your black t-shirts—that's how good it is.