These 9 Cleansing Balms Will Wipe Away the Day and Keep Your Skin Soft

The first step toward achieving clear, healthy skin is cleansing. We daresay it's even more important than wearing sunscreen every day and applying moisturizer—which you still should do—because for your skin to thrive, it needs to be cleansed of daily debris and buildup. And while there are a dime a dozen cleanser on the market, one of our favorite types of formulas are balms. Unlike exfoliating cleansers or more traditional formulas, cleansing balms feel more nourishing on the skin. Plus, the ritual of massaging a balm into your skin gives you a few extra moments of zen and self-care, which we could all benefit from right now. Below, the best cleansing balms of 2021: