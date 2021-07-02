These 9 Body Exfoliators Will Keep Your Skin Bump-Free All Year

"Honey, honey, how it thrills me!" Get ready to dance the night away in your shortest skirt after using this exfoliating serum. The AHA and BHA-rich formula comes out in a creamy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin to prevent feelings of stickiness or transferring onto your sheets or clothes. Additionally, it makes your skin feel super-smooth thanks to ingredients such as shea butter, prickly pear leaf juice, and a proprietary honey blend.