I Tried The Viral Foot Peel that Sheds Off Layers of Rough, Dry Skin

Welcome to Game Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy- grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.

If there's one thing I've never wanted to do in bed with someone it's play footsie. That's not because I have anything against feet or a little flirtatious touching, but rather because I'm too insecure about how the bottoms of my dry feet feel. After all, there's nothing like a surprise stroke from a sandpaper-textured foot to kill the mood. However, I found the answer—not to playing footsie, but to attaining soft, touchable feet—with the popular Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel.

I have to admit that I know my dry feet are my fault—they're the most overlooked part of my body. While I'm adamant about moisturizing my face, hands, arms, and legs, I almost always forget to take care of my feet—and it shows. Before trying the Baby Foot peel, the bottoms of my feet were dry, cracked, and rough to the touch, so much so that I didn't even like being barefoot when I was alone in bed for fear of feeling my feet. Just check out my before photo below for reference.

baby foot peel Image zoom Credit: Morgan Noll

This is all to say that I knew I was a great candidate for the Baby Foot peel, which works to deeply exfoliate and remove layers of hardened, dead skin cells from feet. The product was perfect for using while working from home because I just put the booties on my feet before an hour-long video call (which is the amount of time you're supposed to wear them) and nobody could tell. Since this was my first time using the product, I was scared that it might sting or tickle, but it just felt like I had my feet in a bag of lotion, which was a surprisingly pleasant, spa-like experience.

I didn't notice any changes for the first several days after using the product, but then, right at about the week mark (as the package instructions predict) dead skin started falling off my feet. Luckily, my editor warned me to "prepare to feel like you have lizard feet for a week," so I was ready when it happened. The peeling doesn't hurt, itch, or even feel like much at all, but it was a bizarre experience to watch the skin on my feet peel and flake off like a reptile shedding its skin. Warning: Graphic photo of my lizard feet ahead.

baby foot peel Image zoom Credit: Morgan Noll

After about another week since the peeling started, I was left with feet that I didn't recognize. With several layers of dead, dry skin removed, the bottoms of my feet are now baby soft, smooth, and—dare I say it—even nice to look at. This was also the first time in as long as I can remember that I could touch the bottoms of my feet without cringing at the scratchy texture. I've even been so bold as to start going to bed without socks on.

baby foot peel Image zoom Credit: Morgan Noll

Shocked? Yeah, me too. If you haven't gotten a pedicure in ages or want to smooth out your feet, I couldn't recommend the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel from Amazon enough.

