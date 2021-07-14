These $10 Stencils Help Me Get Full, Even Brows Every Time

Growing up, I hated my unruly overgrown brows. I waxed and plucked them so much in the early 2000s that they almost disappeared for good, so when full brows came back in style, it was frustratingly hard to grow them back. I was desperate for my naturally fluffy brows to grow back. Eventually, they started to bask into their former overgrown glory thanks to a combination of castor oil and FACTORFIVE Eye and Lash Cream. I was elated about my newfound brows, but I'm not very makeup-savvy, so every time I tried to shape and style them they'd end up looking like brown tar-covered caterpillars that were uneven, the wrong shade, and just plain bad.