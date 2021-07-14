These $10 Stencils Help Me Get Full, Even Brows Every Time
Welcome to Game-Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.
Growing up, I hated my unruly overgrown brows. I waxed and plucked them so much in the early 2000s that they almost disappeared for good, so when full brows came back in style, it was frustratingly hard to grow them back. I was desperate for my naturally fluffy brows to grow back. Eventually, they started to bask into their former overgrown glory thanks to a combination of castor oil and FACTORFIVE Eye and Lash Cream. I was elated about my newfound brows, but I'm not very makeup-savvy, so every time I tried to shape and style them they'd end up looking like brown tar-covered caterpillars that were uneven, the wrong shade, and just plain bad.
I've cycled through dozens of brow products since then, and after years of trying to achieve symmetrical brows, I finally found my savior on Amazon for less than $10: a kit of 24 eyebrow stencils. They fit almost every brow and face shape, and they're so easy to use. Once you find the stencils that best suit you, you attach the rubber band on both sides and slip over your head like you would a pair of goggles, then swipe up some product and pluck away strays—you'll instantly have perfect brows.
Now, I love my unruly brows—I look forward to showing them off. It may sound silly, but my eyebrows play a big role in my overall confidence as they're so close to the eyes, and therefore, one of the first things people notice about you. Thanks to my Amazon Eyebrow Stencils and my go-to NYX Micro Brow Pencil, my eyebrows never look like distant cousins but rather identical twins.