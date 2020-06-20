Beauty Products & Tools

HelloGiggles has the scoop on all of the latest beauty products and tools you want to know about. From the best foundation, mascara, and eye makeup to everything you need to keep your skin glowing and fresh, our resident beauty experts have tested out the latest products on the market so you don't have to! Plus, find out which makeup brushes, face masks, hair styling tools, and acne treatments celebrities swear by.

Most Recent

10 of the Best Anti-Frizz Products for Every Hair Type
Flyaways, begone!
These Makeup Brushes Will Help You Create the Perfect *Lewk* Every Time
You'll finally get your contour right.
Gen-Z's Skincare Whisperer Shares the Simple Routine He Follows for Clear Skin
Plus, the one product Hyram Yarbro calls his "guilty pleasure"
This Pomade Pencil Is the Only Product That Gives My Sparse Brows Long-Lasting Definition
Give it up for Too Faced!
Here's How Kim Petras Keeps Her Blonde Hair Bright and Healthy
The pop star shares her exact hair care routine.
The 9 Best Hair Dryers For Every Hair Type and Budget
Including a top-notch pick for people with curly hair.
More Beauty Products & Tools

TikTok Made Me Buy This $10 Mascara That Makes My Lashes Long AF
They are curled and they are thriving.
These 9 Clay Masks Will Suck Gunk From Your Face Like a Vacuum
Including the TikTok-famous pick that "annihilates pores."
This $9 Brow Gel is the Waterproof Boy Brow Dupe of My Dreams
I Strawberry-Tinted My Light Brown Hair With These Innovative Dye Drops
The 8 Best Retinol Products to Keep Your Skin Clear and Smooth
Camila Coelho's Skincare Routine Honors Her Brazilian Roots

This Anti-Friction Stick is My Key to Preventing Thigh Chafing

I've been buying it for years.

All Beauty Products & Tools

Glossier's New Bronzer Gave Me the Goddess Glow of My Dreams
These Custom-Fit Gel Nails Solved All My Issues With Press-Ons
Here's How Dr. Pimple Popper Keeps Her Skin Bump-Free
These Razors Will Give You the Smoothest Shave of Your Life
These $10 Stencils Help Me Get Full, Even Brows Every Time
Here's How Ashley Graham's Hairstylist Keeps Her Long Hair Shiny and Strong
The Firming Serum Giving People "Glass Skin" Overnight Is Even Cheaper With This Exclusive Code
These 9 Cleansing Balms Will Wipe Away the Day and Keep Your Skin Soft
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale Has Discounts So Big, We Thought They Were Mistakes
People Are Blown Away By the "Immediate Results" This Eye Cream Gives Their Dark Circles
These 9 Body Exfoliators Will Keep Your Skin Bump-Free All Year
This Butt-Softening Scrub Makes Skin "Age Backwards," According to Shoppers
Here's How Mindy Kaling's Esthetician Keeps Her Skin Youthful and Glowy
These 10 Exfoliating Face Washes Will Keep Your Skin Crystal Clear
This $16 Drugstore Serum Makes People "Look Like They Had Botox"
The Hair Accessory You Should Wear This Summer, According to Your Zodiac Sign
These Eyeshadow Primers Will Keep Makeup Intact, Even If You Have Oily Lids
If You Love Gel and Acrylic Manicures, Shoppers Say You Need This $29 Nail Strengthening Kit
This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Lip Balm Fills in Fine Lines and Stops Cracks
Katie Holmes Loves This Firming German Face Mask for Soft, Smooth Skin
This Lash Serum Makes My Eyelashes Look so Long, People Ask If They're Fake
Get $560 Worth of Award-Winning Beauty Products—for Just $45
Shoppers Say Using This Bikini-Trimmer Razor Is "Just Like Getting a Wax"
Minimize the Appearance of Large Pores with These 9 Makeup Primers
Lacey Chabert's Hair Routine Is All About Creating Volume
