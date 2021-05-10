This Is The Haircut You Should Get Based On Your Makeup Preferences
From modern mullets to blunt bobs.
If you want a new haircut but don't know how to switch it up, take a closer look at your beauty routine for some hints. Your makeup and skincare preferences can say a lot about your personality and what you value in your day-to-day routine. For example, if you don't like spending much time on your skincare or don't wear makeup, you might not want a haircut that requires a lot of maintenance or that makes a super bold statement.
To put this theory into action, we developed a quiz to connect your beauty preferences to the haircut you should get. From modern-day mullets to blunt bobs, these are the styles that align the most with your celebrity crushes, makeup preferences, and go-to beauty looks. And yes, feel free to use the quiz as inspiration for your next hair appointment.