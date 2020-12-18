The Best Beauty Gifts to Give Your Friends, Based on Their Zodiac Sign

Super-competitive Aries love to be first in everything, so keeping up with the latest trends is crucial. "A selection of the best beauty products of the season will allow the ram to move into the new year with options on how to radiate their skin’s vitality," Stardust tells HelloGiggles.

This box from cult-favorite brand Sunday Riley includes a vitamin C serum, sleep oil, and lactic acid treatment.

Shop it! Sunday Riley Jewel Box Kit, $36, revolve.com