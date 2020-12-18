The Best Beauty Gifts to Give Your Friends, Based on Their Zodiac Sign

For the beauty-lovers in your life, the gift ideas are endless. Skincare products, makeup, hair tools—chances are, your beauty buff of a friend will love them all. This is a good problem to have, because when it comes to holiday shopping, the beauty-obsessed are easy to please. However, if you want to find the perfect gift to complete their Christmas wishes and make them gush over a new product, turn to the stars.
We talked to astrologist Lisa Stardust to hear her picks for beauty gifts for each zodiac sign. From shampoo sets for hair-obsessed Leos to facial kits for homebody Cancers, these beauty gifts based off of zodiac signs narrow down your options for the ideal stocking stuffer. Below, shop the best beauty gift for each zodiac sign.
Super-competitive Aries love to be first in everything, so keeping up with the latest trends is crucial. "A selection of the best beauty products of the season will allow the ram to move into the new year with options on how to radiate their skin’s vitality," Stardust tells HelloGiggles.
This box from cult-favorite brand Sunday Riley includes a vitamin C serum, sleep oil, and lactic acid treatment.
Tauruses are lovers of luxury and comfort, so finding a high-end product that will soothe them is key. "A rose quartz roller is great for this Venusian babe, as the stone radiates self-love and the roller helps reduce fine lines," Stardust explains.
This pick from popular brand Skin Gym provides a relaxing facial massage that will leave your Taurus friend with radiant skin.
Geminis are quick-witted social butterflies, so finding a beauty gift that enhances their looks while mingling with people is ideal. "Geminis are known for their sassiness, which is why they’ll appreciate a lip gloss set for their talkative sentiments," Stardust says.
This set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna includes four best-selling and universally flattering shades of lip gloss.
As the biggest homebodies of the zodiac, your crab friends will want to lay low indoors this winter, so a beauty gift that allows them to soak in cozy time is best. "Cancers will enjoy treating themselves to facials while leisurely enjoying themselves home as the snow falls outside," Stardust explains. "This facial kit will help occupy their time."
This kit from Bare Necessities sends facials right to your door with step-by-step instructions for how to pamper your skin.
With the lion as their symbol, Leos are all about hair rather than makeup. "Leos pride themselves on their beautiful hair, which is why they’ll be grateful to receive this gift," Stardust says.
This set from Bumble and Bumble includes shampoo, conditioner, heat primer, and a hair mask, so your Leo friend will always have good hair days.
As self-proclaimed over-thinkers, Virgos tend to feel stressed often, which takes a toll on their skin. "Virgos spend a lot of time stressing about the most minuscule things, which is why a mask that helps their pores is ideal for them," Stardust explains.
This Sand & Sky face mask tightens pores, boosts radiance, and brightens your complexion after just one use. (You might want to snag a jar for yourself, too.)
Libras love all beautiful things, so they'll appreciate any gift that makes them feel pampered. "Libra rules the skin, which is why a refreshing oil will help their bodies absorb more nourishment and avoid dryness in the winter months," Stardust says.
Glossier is one of our favorite brands, and this top-rated oil mist is just one example of why. The easy-to-apply spray evens the skin tone and seals in moisture for radiant, nourished skin.
"Scorpios are the claws of justice, so having nice nails is important to their innate vibe and qualities," Stardust explains. "After all, it will help them add power to their stingers all year."
Gift this Deborah Lippmann set which includes seven wintery shades.
"An exotic Perfume Or essential oil will help evolve the essences of worldly Sagittarius this holiday season, as well as calm their minds," Stardust says. The archer loves elegant scents like cedar, lavender, jasmine, and citrus, so the Ouai North Bondi Eau Perfum fits the bill for Sagittarius with jasmine, sandalwood, and raspberry notes.
"Capricorns are known to age with grace, therefore a set of fantastic skin products will help them on their way to elegance," Stardust explains. First Aid Beauty is known for skincare products that provide a glowing, hydrated complexion, and this holiday set includes five cult-favorite products in travel sizes so the Capricorn in your life can try them out for themselves.
ICYDK, facial steamers are all the rage RN. They open your pores, make your skin more receptive to products, and remove toxins from the skin. "The water-bearer Aquarius will find comfort in using this product, as it will allow them to revive their skin with water," Stardust says.
Have a Pisces friend who loves sleeping in? Chances are, you do, and they're likely looking for ways to enhance their sleeping habits. "Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac," Stardust reveals. "A sleep set will help them rest and also elevate their nighttime beauty routine."
