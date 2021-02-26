The Best Beauty Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

The world of beauty is getting bigger every day. With hundreds of thousands of products to choose from—how do you even choose between that TikTok-popular mascara and the moisturizer your friend keeps saying changed her life. Introducing HelloGiggles' Beauty Crush Awards, where we completed all the legwork for you. We spent months testing hundreds of beauty products launched in the last year, conducting ingredient research, and interviewing the most-trusted experts in the field on the items they believe everyone should buy. Yes, we take beauty very seriously here.