The Best Beauty Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

The world of beauty is getting bigger every day. With hundreds of thousands of products to choose from—how do you even choose between that TikTok-popular mascara and the moisturizer your friend keeps saying changed her life. Introducing HelloGiggles' Beauty Crush Awards, where we completed all the legwork for you. We spent months testing hundreds of beauty products launched in the last year, conducting ingredient research, and interviewing the most-trusted experts in the field on the items they believe everyone should buy. Yes, we take beauty very seriously here.
In our winners list, you'll find makeup, skincare, nail, hair, and fragrance, in addition to some standout stars that we were so impressed by we just had to give them a shoutout. And because we understand the impact a good beauty product can have (but know that money does't grow on trees), we narrowed down the best beauty products at both luxe and drugstore prices so that everyone can get quality picks.
HelloGiggles poured its heart and soul into this project. These winners aren't just products we believe you'll love, they're the items we use every day and recommend to the people we love the most. Consider the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards a shopping list made by your best friends—backed by science.
Achieve your #skingoals with these dermatologist- and cosmetic chemist-approved picks.
Try these editor-loved products and everybody will be asking how you get such good hair.
Visual Credits
Photo Editor: Jasmine Purdie
Art Director: Jenna Brillhart
Illustrations: Jenna Brillhart & Sarah Maiden
Animations: Sarah Maiden