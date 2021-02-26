The Best Body Skincare Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Best Deodorant

We’ve tried almost every natural deodorant on the market, and none of them have worked as well as this Kosas pick. What makes this deodorant work like a charm is its formula with AHAs and shikimic acid. AHAs work as leave-on exfoliants and can change the pH balance of your skin, which means that bacteria can't survive on it and cause icky odor, while shikimic acid has antimicrobial and odor-reducing properties. One HG contributor put this deodorant to the test by doing a 45-minute workout and found that even after working up a sweat, her pits were odor-free.