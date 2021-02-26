The Best Body Skincare Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
While many of us pour time and energy into our facial skincare routines, our bodies are often neglected—but they're equally as important. With much more ground to cover, the wide variety of innovative body care products is endless. To streamline your search, we scoured the market for the best of the best: protective sunscreens, nourishing moisturizers, smoothing scrubs, innovative deodorants, and more everyday essentials. Plus, we found game-changing products we never knew we needed like body peels, on-the-go teeth whiteners, and razor burn relief creams.
Best Drugstore Body Wash
A moisturizing body routine starts in the shower. While most body washes have a rinse-off formula, Olay’s latest innovation absorbs lightspeed-quickly so that your skin retains the moisture-heavy formula instead of having it go down the drain. “The wash works into the most rich, luxurious lather that stays on your body instead of immediately sliding off like some brands,” noted one tester. “My skin was noticeably smoother after using this in the shower compared to when I use my typical bar soap,” said another.
Best Luxe Body Wash
We love a good aromatherapy moment, and considering that lavender oil is one of the most calming scents found in nature, it only makes sense that we’d be drawn to this sensorial body wash. “The scent made me feel like I was at a spa, and the lavender lingered on my skin even after the shower,” reported an HG tester. What better way to start (or end) the day?
Best Drugstore Body Scrub
This pink powder instantly turns into a body scrub upon contact with water, transforming into a physical exfoliant that’s so gentle it can be used on your face. “I love that it’s a powder since that means that my 4.23oz bottle will last well over a year, which for less than $6 is a total steal,” said one tester. “Some powdered products can become a little too liquidy when they come in contact with water, but this one turns into a thick formula that lathers really nicely.”
Best Luxe Body Scrub
There are so many things we love about this body scrub. The non-stick formula doesn’t cling to our shower floors like other products tend to, the pouch applicator is a dream come true for people sick of scooping product out of messy jars, and it leaves our skin as smooth as a dolphin’s. “I've never seen a scrub say it can target Keratosis Pilaris, and I was skeptical, but it actually does work,” said one tester. This scrub uses a combination of physical and chemical exfoliants, like salicylic acid and activated charcoal, to detox the skin and buff away dead skin cells.
Best Drugstore Body Sunscreen
Sun protection is vital, no matter your skin tone, but icky thick formulas can often turn people off from using a SPF. That’s where Banana Boat's sunscreen comes in. As its name says, the water-resistant formula is light as air and will keep us protected, rain or shine. This product is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and we love how quickly it absorbs into the skin.
Best Luxe Body Sunscreen
Also recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation is this full body physical sunscreen. The water-resistant SPF 50+ won’t rinse off with sweat or drip into your eyes if you choose to use it on your face, and since it has skin-nourishing ingredients like glycerin and hydrolyzed jojoba, it hydrates and boosts the skin barrier, too.
Best Antiperspirant
It’s not news that Dove antiperspirants are staple products for millions of people, but what is news is the brand’s innovative B3 formula. Vitamin B3, aka niacinamide, is a powerhouse brightening skincare ingredient, and for those who get hyperpigmentation in their armpit area, this product is a game-changer. In photos provided to HelloGiggles from the brand, users with melanin-rich skin showed much more evenly-toned pits after a few months of continued use—consider us impressed! Apart from standing behind this breakthrough formula, HG testers also loved how moisturizing the antiperspirant felt on the skin. Pick from one of three pleasant scents: Calming Breeze (floral), Rejuvenating Blossom (floral and amber), and Restoring Powder (powdery).
Best Deodorant
We’ve tried almost every natural deodorant on the market, and none of them have worked as well as this Kosas pick. What makes this deodorant work like a charm is its formula with AHAs and shikimic acid. AHAs work as leave-on exfoliants and can change the pH balance of your skin, which means that bacteria can't survive on it and cause icky odor, while shikimic acid has antimicrobial and odor-reducing properties. One HG contributor put this deodorant to the test by doing a 45-minute workout and found that even after working up a sweat, her pits were odor-free.
Hero Image Credits | Art Director: Jenna Brillhart, Illustrations/Animation: Sarah Maiden
