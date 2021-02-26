The Best Body Skincare Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Don't let your face have all the fun—your body needs TLC, too.
Pia Velasco
Feb 26, 2021 @ 7:02 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While many of us pour time and energy into our facial skincare routines, our bodies are often neglected—but they're equally as important. With much more ground to cover, the wide variety of innovative body care products is endless. To streamline your search, we scoured the market for the best of the best: protective sunscreens, nourishing moisturizers, smoothing scrubs, innovative deodorants, and more everyday essentials. Plus, we found game-changing products we never knew we needed like body peels, on-the-go teeth whiteners, and razor burn relief creams.

Best Body Wash

Best Drugstore Body Wash

A moisturizing body routine starts in the shower. While most body washes have a rinse-off formula, Olay’s latest innovation absorbs lightspeed-quickly so that your skin retains the moisture-heavy formula instead of having it go down the drain. “The wash works into the most rich, luxurious lather that stays on your body instead of immediately sliding off like some brands,” noted one tester. “My skin was noticeably smoother after using this in the shower compared to when I use my typical bar soap,” said another.

$7.99
SHOP IT
Target

Best Luxe Body Wash

We love a good aromatherapy moment, and considering that lavender oil is one of the most calming scents found in nature, it only makes sense that we’d be drawn to this sensorial body wash. “The scent made me feel like I was at a spa, and the lavender lingered on my skin even after the shower,” reported an HG tester. What better way to start (or end) the day?

$44
SHOP IT
Net-a-Porter

Best Body Lotion & Body Oil

  • Best Drugstore Body Lotion
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

    With hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and minerals, this body cream delivers intense hydration and locks in moisture so your skin feels silky smooth for days. The formula is nice and thick, making it perfect for amping up the moisture during winter months.

    $7.33
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best Luxe Body Lotion
    Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion

    Quench your skin’s thirst with this replenishing body lotion. It’s packed with five barrier-boosting ceramides, coconut oil, and hyaluronic acid, and we love that it absorbs super quickly, too.

    $25
    SHOP IT
    Dr. Jart+
  • Best Drugstore Body Oil
    Vaseline Illuminate Me by Vaseline Shimmering Oil

    No beach? No problem! This shimmery, lightweight, and non-greasy oil gives your body that just-got-back-from-vacation glow while also nourishing it with sweet almond oil.

    $9.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best Luxe Body Oil
    Embryolisse Beauty Oil

    This product has four nourishing vegetable oils to thank for its moisturizing formula: softening apricot, detoxifying pomegranate seed, moisturizing shea, and moisture-retaining lemon. “Apart from being nourishing and fast-absorbing, I love how therapeutic it feels to spritz and rub in this product into my skin,” said a tester.

    $30
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Best Body Scrub

Best Drugstore Body Scrub

This pink powder instantly turns into a body scrub upon contact with water, transforming into a physical exfoliant that’s so gentle it can be used on your face. “I love that it’s a powder since that means that my 4.23oz bottle will last well over a year, which for less than $6 is a total steal,” said one tester. “Some powdered products can become a little too liquidy when they come in contact with water, but this one turns into a thick formula that lathers really nicely.”

$5.80
SHOP IT
Walmart

Best Luxe Body Scrub

There are so many things we love about this body scrub. The non-stick formula doesn’t cling to our shower floors like other products tend to, the pouch applicator is a dream come true for people sick of scooping product out of messy jars, and it leaves our skin as smooth as a dolphin’s. “I've never seen a scrub say it can target Keratosis Pilaris, and I was skeptical, but it actually does work,” said one tester. This scrub uses a combination of physical and chemical exfoliants, like salicylic acid and activated charcoal, to detox the skin and buff away dead skin cells.

$38
SHOP IT
Ulta

Best Hand Cream & Hand Sanitizer

  • Best Drugstore Hand Cream
    La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream

    “Unlike some other creams, I can actually apply this to my hands and instantly turn to typing on my laptop without worrying about getting the keyboard greasy,” reported one tester.

    $9.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best Luxe Hand Cream
    Nécessaire The Hand Cream

    This item uses peptides, vitamin B3, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6, and omega-9 to deliver next-level hydration. “My hands are softer, and since it absorbs so well, the top layers of my skin are healthier,” said one tester.

    $20
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Best Drugstore Hand Sanitizer
    La Roche-Posay Purifying Hand Gel

    This product is fragrance-free, quickly absorbs into the skin, has a convenient pump that makes it perfect to keep at our desks and the entrance of our homes. But what we really love is that the brand has  donated over a million units globally.

    $8.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best Luxe Hand Sanitizer
    Paume Antibacterial Hand Gel

    “Like most, I flocked to the internet when all those well-respected hand sanitizers flew off shelves. What I found was this hand gel that uses ethyl alcohol to kill germs, and aloe and safflower oil to nourish skin,” shared Jackie Fields, the Senior Style and Beauty Editor at PEOPLE.

    $28 2/pk
    SHOP IT
    Paume

Best Body Sunscreen

Best Drugstore Body Sunscreen

Sun protection is vital, no matter your skin tone, but icky thick formulas can often turn people off from using a SPF. That’s where Banana Boat's sunscreen comes in. As its name says, the water-resistant formula is light as air and will keep us protected, rain or shine. This product is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and we love how quickly it absorbs into the skin.

$11
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Luxe Body Sunscreen

Also recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation is this full body physical sunscreen. The water-resistant SPF 50+ won’t rinse off with sweat or drip into your eyes if you choose to use it on your face, and since it has skin-nourishing ingredients like glycerin and hydrolyzed jojoba, it hydrates and boosts the skin barrier, too.

$25.50
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Antiperspirant

Best Antiperspirant

It’s not news that Dove antiperspirants are staple products for millions of people, but what is news is the brand’s innovative B3 formula. Vitamin B3, aka niacinamide, is a powerhouse brightening skincare ingredient, and for those who get hyperpigmentation in their armpit area, this product is a game-changer. In photos provided to HelloGiggles from the brand, users with melanin-rich skin showed much more evenly-toned pits after a few months of continued use—consider us impressed! Apart from standing behind this breakthrough formula, HG testers also loved how moisturizing the antiperspirant felt on the skin. Pick from one of three pleasant scents: Calming Breeze (floral), Rejuvenating Blossom (floral and amber), and Restoring Powder (powdery).

$4.89
SHOP IT
Target

Best Deodorant

Best Deodorant

We’ve tried almost every natural deodorant on the market, and none of them have worked as well as this Kosas pick. What makes this deodorant work like a charm is its formula with AHAs and shikimic acid. AHAs work as leave-on exfoliants and can change the pH balance of your skin, which means that bacteria can't survive on it and cause icky odor, while shikimic acid has antimicrobial and odor-reducing properties. One HG contributor put this deodorant to the test by doing a 45-minute workout and found that even after working up a sweat, her pits were odor-free.

$15
SHOP IT
Sephora

  • Best Shaving Cream
    eos Shave Cream

    Infused with Shea butter, this super-nourishing formula will moisturize each pore as you shave off your hair. Apart from it having a rich formula, we love that the bottle has a no-slip grip feel, which is perfect for preventing in-shower mistakes.

    $3.99
    SHOP IT
    Ulta
  • Best Razor
    Gillette Venus Comfortglide Razor with Olay Moisture Bars

    Hugging this razor's five blades are two moisture bars containing Olay’s ultra-moisturizing body butters, which help to prep and soothe skin before and after each shave, removing the need for shaving cream.

    $12.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best Post-Shave Cream
    Kiehl’s Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief

    To ease and erase that irritation, rinse your skin with warm water after shaving and apply this cream once the area has dried. It’s formulated with soothing aloe vera and nourishing vitamin E, and it uses willow herb extract to soften razor bumps.

    $21.50
    SHOP IT
    Space NK
  • Best Body Exfoliator
    Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Peel

    If you’re not a fan of using physical scrubs on your body, try these exfoliating body peel wipes with AHAs and BHAs instead. “They made my skin so soft,” noted a tester. “The rough, bumpy skin on the back of my upper arms is smoother than ever before.”

    $58
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Best Body Self-Tanner
    SOL by Jergens Tone Enhancing Body Bronzer

    Infused with coconut oil, this body bronzer helps to nourish and hydrate the skin while coating it with no-commitment color. Simply apply it where you want your faux-tan, wear throughout the day, and wash off at night with soap and water.

    $14.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best Teeth Whitener
    Crest Whitening Emulsions

    One HG contributor reported that her teeth looked significantly whiter after consistently using this overnight gel for a month. “Unlike other whitening products, I liked that this one was intended to work overnight so that I didn’t have to block out a period of my day to be tight-lipped for whiter teeth,” said a tester.

    $35.56
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Hero Image Credits | Art Director: Jenna Brillhart, Illustrations/Animation: Sarah Maiden

Click here to see all 187 winners of Hellogiggles' 2021 Beauty Crush Awards.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com