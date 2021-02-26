The Best Nail Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
When professional manicures and pedicures became unavailable thanks to the pandemic, we turned to at-home solutions to keep our nails in tip-top shape, and in the process, became amateur pros ourselves. From quick-drying polishes that make painting our nails easier than ever to glossy topcoats that protect our fingernails from chipping, these are the best products keeping our nail game on point.
Best Nail Polish
Unlike most nail polishes, which simply coat your tips in color, this lacquer also makes your nails healthier with every application. The formula is infused with Argan oil, vitamin B5, and vitamin C to hydrate, protect, and strengthen your nails. Plus, the breathable formula allows oxygen and tiny molecules of water through to your nails, so unlike other nail polish formulas, this one won’t suffocate your natural nails. The polish is also formulated to prevent chipping and peeling, so you can skip the topcoat.
Best Topcoat
“When I want to mimic the high-sheen look of a gel manicure at home, this topcoat does the trick,” Allen said. “It dries in five minutes flat and gives my nails this lustrous, glaze-like finish. I apply one coat to refresh my polish on days my nails are looking a little dull and find that it extends the life of my manicure.”
Best Basecoat
This base coat is formulated with kale and antioxidant extracts to brighten and nourish nails, while keratin, a popular protein used for hair growth, works to harden and protect nails against breakage. One tester said the easy application of the strengthening base coat was a big plus. “The brand uses a flat brush which makes it easy to cover your entire nail without making much of a mess,” she explained. “The broad, rectangular cap also makes it easy for you to paint both your left and right hand as it provides a better grip.” She also noted the quick-dry formula, which allows her to start painting her nails almost immediately after finishing the base coat.
Best Press-On Nails
Chillhouse started as one of Manhattan’s go-to nail salons as it became super popular for its stylish and trendy nail art offerings. Now, thanks to its Chill Tips, you can get expert-looking nails at home in less than five minutes—no nail artist required. With trendy designs like checker print and tie-dye, these easy-to-apply press-on nails are the perfect accessory for any outfit. Even better, they’re reusable, too.
Best Nail Polish Remover
Say goodbye to accidental spills and hello to mess-free lacquer removal. These nail polish wipes are acetone-free, making them safe on your nails and biodegradable, and they smell like apples, too. “Confession: I’ve been known to keep chipped polish on my fingernails for a little too long,” Knot said. “However, these acetone-free pads have kicked my bad habit. Not only are they safe to sniff, but they also moisturize your cuticles with each wipe.”
Best Cuticle Oil
No need to soak your hands in water and make a mess just to soften your cuticles. This product has a gel-like formula that works quickly to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells so that your nails don’t get damaged from long contact with water or product. Testers loved how easy it was to use and how convenient the water-free formula is when doing quick DIY manis.
Best Pedicure Kit
Give yourself a full salon treatment with this at-home pedicure system. The kit includes a foot file to smooth out rough feet, a hydrating foot serum, a nail polish remover pot, large nail clippers, a nail file, cuticle remover, a cuticle pusher, a mini buffer, silicone toe separators, and a clean-up brush to fix polish mistakes. One of the coolest parts, though, is the footrest that’s designed to create the perfect angle for DIY pedicures. No hunching over here!
Hero Image Credits | Product Photography: Jasmine Purdie, Art Director: Jenna Brillhart, Illustrations/Animation: Sarah Maiden
