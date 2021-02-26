The Best Makeup Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Best Luxe Concealer

Celebrity makeup artist Renée Loiz said, “A concealer should have sheer to medium coverage and be buildable. It should blend easily and not feel heavy or settle into fine lines. It should have brightening qualities, depuff, and make your eyes look wide awake. If you agree with me, then do yourself and your eyes a favor and get into this amazing concealer that does everything you need and more!” HG testers agreed with Loiz, saying they loved how the formula doesn’t cake. One even said that it’s so lightweight, she forgot she was wearing makeup at all.