The Best Makeup Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Makeup is a fun form of self-expression, and we also rely on products like concealers to hide our under-eye circles, pencils to make our brows pop, and splashes of blush to warm our complexions—especially over dull video-call screens. Makeup has the power to boost our confidence and transform our looks, so we tested hundreds of products in search of the highest-quality makeup that enhances our natural beauty. We found mascaras that create sky-high-lashes out of tiny stubs, transfer-proof lipsticks that last all day long, and eyeshadow palettes that feed our creative side.
Best Drugstore Concealer
If you want full coverage but are worried about concealer drying out your skin, this is a great pick as it’s formulated with soothing rosewater and moisturizing sodium hyaluronate (a hyaluronic acid derivative). “This is a spin-off of the brand’s wildly successful Camo Concealer, so I love that it’s a much more hydrating formula. I have super dry skin that can become painful if it’s not constantly moisturized,” said one tester. “And of course, I couldn’t love it if it didn’t hide my comically dark under-eye circles, so I’m glad to report that it does.”
Best Luxe Concealer
Celebrity makeup artist Renée Loiz said, “A concealer should have sheer to medium coverage and be buildable. It should blend easily and not feel heavy or settle into fine lines. It should have brightening qualities, depuff, and make your eyes look wide awake. If you agree with me, then do yourself and your eyes a favor and get into this amazing concealer that does everything you need and more!” HG testers agreed with Loiz, saying they loved how the formula doesn’t cake. One even said that it’s so lightweight, she forgot she was wearing makeup at all.
Best Drugstore Highlighter
You may not realize that you need a cooling highlighter, but once you try it, we doubt you’ll be able to turn back. This refreshing highlighter stick comes in four sparkly shades, is infused with hydrating coconut milk and cooling aloe vera to hydrate, and gives off the prettiest dewy, shimmery glow.
Best Luxe Highlighter
The trendy “wet look” is highly coveted but hard to achieve, but this glossy highlighter makes it attainable. “I fell in love with it the first time I tried it,” said one tester. “My face looked as radiant as a wet seal’s skin, and it was so glowy that even my colleagues noticed it over Zoom. Since then, I’ve been using it almost every day.” Use this lightweight gel gloss on eyes, lips, cheeks, or anywhere you want to add some dramatic shine.
Best Drugstore Setting Spray
This setting spray is a quick and easy way to join in on the glass skin trend without revamping your entire skincare routine. “The bi-phase formula (meaning it contains both oil and water) locks in moisture and hydration all day long,” says Knot of this glycerin-rich product. “One spritz enhances your makeup, and each puff disperses evenly, so you never get more product than you bargained for.”
Best Luxe Setting Spray
Give your skin a treat while setting your makeup with this spray that’s packed with nourishing ingredients, like coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera extract, which soothe and hydrate skin. “I used this with multiple foundations and it helped them last all day without transferring to my clothes or masks,” one tester explained. That’s exactly what we need when face masks are a part of our daily lewks.
Best Drugstore Brow Product
“When I need to spruce up my brows, I reach for this micro-tip pencil [that] makes filling in sparse areas so easy,” said Allen. “First, I use the comb side to brush through them. Then, I flip it over and use the pencil in natural, hair-like strokes to achieve the bushy, brushed-up brow look I love.”
Best Luxe Brow Product
Get the look of microbladed eyebrows without the pricetag using this three-point pen that draws ultrafine lines to mimic natural brow hairs. One tester said it works great to “seamlessly create thicker-looking brows,” but the longevity factor is where the product really shines. “It lasts all day and is virtually fool-proof when paired with a clear brow gel.”
Best Makeup Brushes for Face
Get everything you need to create a vlogger-worthy look at home. This brush set includes 10 makeup brushes in a range of sizes and styles that will allow you to blend, highlight, smudge, shade, and buff. Plus, each brush features soft synthetic bristles and contoured handles for a comfortable grip.
Best Makeup Brushes for Eyes
If you’re all about eye makeup and want to take your skills from amateur to expert, this brush set is a great investment. Whether you want to create precise lines and cut-creases or build bold color-packed looks, this five-piece collection can be used for a variety of applications.
