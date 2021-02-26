The Best Hair Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Try these editor-loved products and everybody will be asking how you get such good hair.
Morgan Noll
Feb 26, 2021 @ 7:23 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No two heads of hair are the same, so we understand the importance of finding products that treat your specific needs with the utmost care. Whether you're trying to control frizz, embrace your natural hair texture, or repair your over-bleached hair, we hand-picked the best hair care and hair styling products that will make every day an I-woke-up-like-this damn good hair day.

Best Shampoo & Conditioner

  • Best for fine hair
    Fekkai CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo & Scalp Hydrating Conditioner for Fine/Medium Hair

    CBD and aloe vera work together to calm irritated, dry scalps in this nourishing formula. One tester noted how hydrated her hair and scalp felt after using this product, adding that her hair looked clean for a full two days afterward—a rarity for her.

    $25
    SHOP IT
    Ulta
  • Best for medium-thick Hair
    OGX Extra Strength Biotin and Collagen Shampoo & Conditioner

    “You can never have too much hair or volume—this powerful duo delivers both,” said Knot. “Biotin, vitamin B7, and collagen team up to strengthen and build up your strands for added body and fullness without weighing them down.” For best results, she suggests leaving the conditioner on for a few extra minutes.

    $6.97
    ( $8.99 save 22%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best for coily hair
    BREAD Hair-Wash & Hair-Mask

    BREAD is a Black woman-owned brand focused exclusively on creating products for naturally textured hair, whether it’s curly, coily, or pulled up in protective styles. This wash-day duo gives hair a gentle yet thorough cleanse followed by an intensely moisturizing treatment packed with Australian Kakadu plum, starflower, carrot seed, and sunflower seed oils.

    $20
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Bes for treating dandruff
    Head & Shoulders Supreme Nourish & Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner

    Pyrithione zinc, which has antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties, is the anti-dandruff hero ingredient in this duo, but what makes them stand out from other products are the jojoba and Argan oils that soothe and moisturize the hair and scalp from drying out.

    $9.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best for color-treated hair
    Christophe Robin Color Shield Shampoo & Mask

    This shampoo and mask are formulated with antioxidant vitamins containing amino acids that restore your hair fiber and lock in pigments for long-lasting color. It’s loaded with a high concentration of macadamia oil, proteins, and fatty acids that help damaged strands become hydrated, strong, and healthy. 

    $38
    SHOP IT
    Sephora

Best Dry Shampoo

Best Drugstore Dry Shampoo

“Though it took some time to work the product/powder residue into my roots, once I did, my hair looked much less damp, oily, and weighed down,” said one tester. “The charcoal definitely helps sop up oil—if you have very oily hair as I do, this is one of the best dry shampoos out there.”

$6.99
( $8.99 save 22%)
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Luxe Dry Shampoo 

Greasy hair won’t stand a chance against this dry shampoo, which is formulated with wild rose to absorb oil, sunflower extract to protect your scalp from dryness, and star anise, an antiseptic and antimicrobial, to support the hair’s natural balance. “It absorbs oil, gives me lift at the crown, and doesn't cause buildup,” one tester said. As a bonus, the brand also has some great initiatives worth supporting, like donating profits to a fund that supports a network of Black women leaders and a project that works to end the incarceration of children and young adults.

$24
SHOP IT
Sephora

Best Scalp Treatment & Scrub

  • Best drugstore scalp treatment
    TPH By Taraji Master Cleanse A Targeted Scalp Wash

    “Scalp care may not be the sexiest subject, but cleansing my hair with this detoxifying formula is a non-negotiable in my wash day routine,” said Allen of this witch hazel and tea tree oil-infused product.

    $14.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best luxe scalp treatment
    Ouidad Bye-Bye Dry! Soothing + Moisturizing Serum

    Dr. Henry, recommended this scalp serum, pointing out that it moisturizes the scalp without using heavy oils that weigh down hair. “It uses hyaluronic acid in an approach similar to skincare—it helps fortify the scalp skin and reduces hair breakage.”

    $30
    SHOP IT
    Ulta
  • Best drugstore scalp scrub
    Head & Shoulders Supreme Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Treatment

    To target excess buildup, massage this gentle, fine-grained scrub into your scalp before shampooing to refresh its surface and prep it for cleansing. We love that it’s infused with vitamin E and Argan oil, two super-nourishing ingredients that promote healthy hair growth.

    $9.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best luxe scalp scrub
    Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub

    You’ve heard about AHAs and BHAs for your face, but what about for your scalp? This scrub uses a combo of acids and biodegradable exfoliating beads to break down and dissolve product buildup and dead skin cells.

    $36
    SHOP IT
    Sephora

Best Curl Reactivator

Best Drugstore Curl Reactivator

Between washes, curls sometimes need a little boost to keep their shape and shine. This curl reshaping cream adds moisture back to curls with ingredients like Argan oil, omega-9, and pro-vitamin B5. It gives you shiny and defined curls without making you start your routine all over again. Simply scrunch or twist the cream through dry or damp hair and diffuse or air-dry for shiny, refreshed curls.

$6.99
SHOP IT
Target

Best Luxe Curl Reactivator

This spray is formulated with a blend of avocado, coconut, and jojoba seed oils to refresh curls with lightweight moisture, taking them from limp and lifeless to bouncy and defined. “I’m amazed at how easy this product is to use and how much of a difference it makes on my second and third-day waves,” one tester said. “I spray it all over my hair in sections, scrunch it with a microfiber towel, and my waves look as good as day one.”

$28
SHOP IT
Sephora

Best Texturizing Spray & Shine Spray

  • Best drugstore texturizing spray
    Pantene Nutrient Blends Hair Thickness Multiplier

    Knot loves this product as it creates voluminous, frizz-free hair. With this spray, “bamboo fiber plumps up strands at the root to add a little oomph where it matters most,” she explained. “Spritz onto wet or dry tresses, then massage in for the best results.”

    $6.99
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best luxe texturizing spray
    R+Co Zig Zag Root Teasing + Texture Spray

    This texturizing spray works double-time with minerals and vitamins that help thicken fine hair while also strengthening weakened strands. For the perfectly effortless lived-in look, use the product on styled hair, spraying directly onto roots for volume and on from the mid-shaft to the tips for added texture.

    $32
    SHOP IT
    Dermstore
  • Best drugstore shine spray
    Aussie Gloss-ified Glossing Spritz

    Here’s your answer for fresh-looking hair on days between washes. Infused with ginger and formulated with castor oil, this spray lightly conditions hair and gives it a glossy shine without using any parabens or sulfates. Plus, it smells like oranges, clove, and vanilla, so it’s a treat for your hair and your senses.

    $14.99
    SHOP IT
    Walmart
  • Best luxe shine spray
    DryBar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant

    If you use heat on your hair, this is a great product to help keep your strands protected. The spray is heat-activated and formulated with vegan keratin to seal, reinforce, and smooth the hair cuticle, which leaves it super shiny for days.

    $32
    SHOP IT
    Sephora

Best Hairspray

Best Drugstore Hairspray

Doubling as a texturizer, this hairspray is a great choice for anyone with straight hair who’s looking for volume and all-day hold at the same time. It’s formulated with Argan oil and plant protein to strengthen and hydrate your strands, so you don’t have to compromise hair health to get the full-body, textured look. “This spray is super lightweight on my hair,” one tester said. “It didn't make my hair feel crunchy—I love that I can run my fingers through my hair without it feeling sticky or tangly.” The hairspray also passed the longevity test, as one straight-haired tester noted that her blowout lasted overnight.

$11.99
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Luxe Hairspray

Give your hair long-lasting hold that you can feel good about with this hairspray from a clean, vegan, and sustainable product line. It’s infused with white charcoal that absorbs excess oil and protects hair from toxins and irritants. We found that it protected hair from humidity, too—weather can’t mess with our shine.

$20.30
( $29 save 30%)
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Volumizer & Anti-Frizz Product

  • Best Drugstore Volumizer
    John Frieda Volume Lift Air-Whipped Foam

    This foam volumizer is designed to target the roots to add more body where it’s needed most to provide hair with a natural-looking lift. The airy foam gives hair some lightweight volume that won’t feel stiff or sticky to the touch. It’s also formulated with caffeine, which helps stimulate the hair follicles, contributing to extra lift at the roots.

    $6.47
    ( $9.49 save 32%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best Luxe Volumizer
    MoroccanOil Volumizing Mist

    Like all MoroccanOil products, this mist is infused with Argan oil to hydrate and nourish hair, but mineral-rich Dead Sea salt is the star player here. It targets oiliness and detoxifies the scalp, so when you use this product, your hair won’t only be more voluminous, but healthier, too

    $28
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best drugstore anti-frizz product
    Aveeno Cotton Blend Conditioning Mist

    “Cotton fibers and conditioning agents increase softness and smooth the cuticle,” Knot said of this affordable pick. “Mist on damp strands and let air dry for a frizz-free and natural-hair-don’t-care look, or bust out your hot tools (it doubles as a heat protectant!) for an ultra-sleek style.”

    $11.50
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best luxe anti-frizz product
    Rita Hazan Smoothing Creme

    Treat yourself to a shiny, salon-quality blowout at home with this product. It’s formulated with a protein complex to strengthen the hair and eliminate frizz, while lightweight silicones smooth and seal the hair cuticles. Plus, the product includes UV absorbers to protect hair from sun damage.

    $28
    SHOP IT
    Net-a-Porter

Best Hair Dye

Best Permanent Hair Dye

If you’re looking to dye your hair at home but don’t want to damage it, this product is the way to go. The box dye comes with a pre-color serum that conditions the hair to ensure an even color distribution, a color creme with keratin-complex which works to repair brittle hair, and a post-color conditioner that coats the hair’s surface. Studies prove that keratin has a significant impact on strengthening and smoothing hair, so it’s a great ingredient to have in your hair coloring products.

$8.99
SHOP IT
Walgreens

Best Temporary Hair Dye

Whether you’re going for a temporary look or want to boost your existing shade, this product is a great choice. Apply the five-minute mask—which comes in six different shades—onto damp hair after shampooing and rinse it out for vibrant and ultra-conditioned hair. The product is formulated with avocado oil to restore softness, shine, and smoothness to damaged and dry hair. Studies show that the minerals in avocado oil can help seal cuticle cells, helping to prevent hair from breaking.

$6.99
SHOP IT
Target

Best Root Touch-Up

This kit is one of the easiest ways to maintain hair color, whether you’re in between salon visits or your color is DIY,. The applicator brush distributes product evenly on roots without creating a mess and locks in pigment in just 10 minutes. The product is low in ammonia to prevent excess damage to the hair cuticle and supplemented with conditioning ingredients, like glycerin, to moisturize the hair and keep it from drying out after coloring.

$5.97
( $6.99 save 15%)
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Hair Treatment & Hair Mask

  • Best drugstore hair treatment
    OGX Pracaxi Recovery Oil 60 Sec Moisture Treatment

    The hair treatment has two superstar ingredients: pracaxi oil, which has cell renewal effects that have been shown to heal wounds and scars and works to moisturize and strengthen hair, and murumuru butter, which penetrates the hair shaft to help repair dry strands and naturally protects against sun damage.

    $6.97
    ( $8.99 save 22%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Best Luxe Hair Treatment
    Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment

    One tester, who had recently bleached her hair, said she had “silkier, stronger-feeling hair” after just two uses. The treatment contains the highest concentration of the brand’s unique bond-building technology of its products, which works to relink broken bonds in the hair shaft to repair structural damage from within.

    $28
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Best drugstore hair mask
    Kristin Ess Ultra Hydrating Curl Repair Mask

    Use this when your curls need some damage repair—it’s formulated with the line’s moisture-infusing complex and nourishing ingredients like Argan oil, Shea butter, and fruit extract to give intense hydration to dry hair. One tester said she used this mask on her hair after another product dried it out, and it gave her hair the moisture revival it needed.

    $14
    SHOP IT
    Target
  • Best luxe hair mask
    Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask

    It’s formulated with a smoothie-full of superfoods: avocados to nourish and condition hair, kiwi to provide antioxidant protection, and spinach to promote overall hair health. Plus, it’s protein-free, so if you have over-proteinized or low porosity hair that’s brittle and prone to breakage, you can get a hydration boost.

    $36
    SHOP IT
    Sephora

Best Heat Protectant

Best Drugstore Heat Protectant

Shield your hair from heat with nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed, green tea, and aloe vera extracts, which coat strands and lock in moisture and shine. “It reduced the blowout time and my hair felt silky and smooth after just one use,” one tester said, reporting that after a few hours her hair was still frizz-free. 

$26.99
SHOP IT
Ulta

Best Luxe Heat Protectant

This protection spray keeps hair safe from thermal damage up to 450°F and shields it from harmful UV rays and pollution. The product is packed with nourishing ingredients, like rosemary leaf extract to protect hair from free radical damage, glycerin to hydrate and soften hair, a vitamin B blend to condition and strengthen it against breakage, and caffeine to rejuvenate hair follicles and energize the scalp.

SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Styling Tool

  • Best Flat Iron
    Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

    Flexing copper plates, precise heat settings, and thermal conduction technology make this straightener worth the steep price tag. “The vast majority of straighteners on the market have heated plates that don’t move, therefore hair is tugged at high heat  which can cause damage to the hair shaft,” one tester said. “However, with the new Dyson technology, the plates form to the shape of the hair inserted, preventing damage to curls and allowing for larger sections to be straightened."

    $499
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Best Curling Iron
    T3 Curl ID Smart Curling Iron with Interactive Touch Interface

    This curling iron eliminates the guesswork (and room for error) by utilizing an innovative smart-touch interface and nine heat settings that automatically adjust to your specific hair needs. “I’ve worked in the beauty industry for nearly a decade, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said one tester. “T3’s ID system customizes its settings to your exact hair type, texture, and length so that you use the perfect amount of heat on your hair—not too much, not too little."

    $235
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Best Flat Brush
    MoroccanOil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush

    This hot tool straightens hair with all the ease of using a hairbrush and utilizes ionic technology to minimize static, resulting in shiny, frizz-free hair in very little time. “I was able to completely straighten my curly hair in under five minutes, which is incredible for me as I have a lot of very thick hair,” said one HG tester. “It typically takes me about 15 minutes to straighten my hair with a traditional flat iron, so this is a massive time-saver."

    $130
    SHOP IT
    Sephora
  • Best Hairdryer
    GHD Helios Hair Dryer

    Emitting an airflow of 75 mph, this hair dryer will speed up your dry time significantly, and it utilizes ionic technology to reduce frizz and flyaways. “This hair gadget reduces dry time, cuts down on noise, and the contoured nozzle delivers uber-concentrated airflow, so each strand remains exactly in place,” Knot said.

    $249
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Best Hair Oil

Best Drugstore Hair Oil

Argan oil and sustainably sourced aloe come together to deliver rich hydration with a lightweight feel. Aloe vera hydrates the hair while strengthening strands with vitamins A, C, and E, and Argan oil locks in moisture and protects hair against damage caused by free radicals. Spray evenly on dry or damp hair for smooth hair and well-defined, frizz-free curls.

$7.79
SHOP IT
Target

Best Luxe Hair Oil

Kakadu plum is the secret to this hair oil. The power ingredient supports moisturization and hydration in the hair by maintaining the level of collagen and elastin. “The oil is great for sealing in moisture before styling,” one tester with naturally textured hair said. “It also made my ends feel soft and hydrated when applied to my dry hair.” She added that her “hair feels soft and manageable even after taking down a protective style.”

$24
SHOP IT
Sephora

Best Leave-In

Credit: Kristin Ess

Best Drugstore Leave-In

Maintain your curl pattern and improve your hair’s health with this creamy leave-in. With ultra-moisturizing coconut oil and sweet almond oil, this product is also safe for color- and keratin-treated hair. For best results, use on damp hair for super-shiny, hydrated, and frizz-free curls.

$10
SHOP IT
Target
Credit: Joico

Best Luxe Leave-In

With hydrating coconut water, nourishing sea kelp, reparative rosehip, and strengthening keratin make this ultra-moisturizing leave-in extremely effective. Testers loved how hydrated and soft their hair felt after using, and noted how lightweight the product was, too.

$21.50
SHOP IT
Amazon

Best Detangling Cream

This medium-weight cream is infused with aloe to hydrate hair, peppermint oil to stimulate hair follicles, and avocado oil to soften strands. One tester said the product made her hair much more workable and softer after taking down a two-week-old protective style. “When you wear protective styles you're not combing your hair for weeks, so you need to detangle and remove loose hair before you wash and this is the first product I've experienced that is made specifically for that,” she said. After using this product, she added, “I could comb through my hair before applying shampoo or conditioner.”

$5.97
SHOP IT
Walmart

Best Rinse-Out Treatment

In our opinion, any hair treatment that takes under a minute to work its magic is a star, and this product gets the job done in just eight seconds. The rinse-out treatment uses innovative lamellar water technology—which penetrates the hair cuticle and targets damaged areas—to smooth and repair broken strands and leave behind silky, shiny hair. “[This product] turns my lifeless hair into a shiny unicorn—after just one use,” one tester said. “Not only did it make my strands bounce with shine, but also made my hair soft.”

$8.97
SHOP IT
Amazon

Hero Image Credits | Art Director: Jenna Brillhart, Illustrations/Animation: Sarah Maiden

Click here to see all 187 winners of Hellogiggles' 2021 Beauty Crush Awards.

