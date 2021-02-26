The Best Hair Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Best Drugstore Hairspray

Doubling as a texturizer, this hairspray is a great choice for anyone with straight hair who’s looking for volume and all-day hold at the same time. It’s formulated with Argan oil and plant protein to strengthen and hydrate your strands, so you don’t have to compromise hair health to get the full-body, textured look. “This spray is super lightweight on my hair,” one tester said. “It didn't make my hair feel crunchy—I love that I can run my fingers through my hair without it feeling sticky or tangly.” The hairspray also passed the longevity test, as one straight-haired tester noted that her blowout lasted overnight.