The Best Fragrances from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Best Citrus Fragrance

The House of Krigler was founded in Paris in 1879 and has since been loved by timeless icons such Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis. One whiff of any of the brand's fragrances will tell you why. Villa America, for example, was inspired by Cap d’Antibes in the 1920s—the summer that Ella and F. Scott Fitzgerald vacationed in the southern French peninsula for the very first time and discovered the brand. “[It] was wild with flowers and it had a huge forest with pine trees,” explained Ben Krigler, scion of the family fragrance house, in a press release for the brand. There, Villa America was born. It smells of lemon, sage, sandalwood, and amber—the perfect home-for-the-summer scent. Just one sniff will comfort and energize you, feeling familiar while at the same time energizing you for the future.