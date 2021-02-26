The Best Clean and Green Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Best Clean Moisturizer

“With the perfect gel texture, this works well on skin that only needs the tiniest bit of spot-moisturizing while also being ideal for those who consider themselves extremely dry and need seriously intense hydration,” Denno said of this HG tester-loved pick. Formulated with pomegranate spheres, orange blossom peptides, and macro hyaluronic acid, this moisturizer absorbs moisture to lock hydration into the skin, aids with water retention, and, as Denno noted, doesn’t pill under makeup. All of this is great in itself, but what truly makes this product stand out so much is the unique, refillable packaging. The glass jar comes with a 100% recyclable refill pod, so when you finish your moisturizer, simply recycle your pod and refill the jar with a new one.