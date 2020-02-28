The term “clean beauty” is everywhere these days, but since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t yet regulated or defined what clean beauty is, the definition is up in the air and is often used as a marketing strategy to promote products without ingredients such as parabens. At HelloGiggles, we define a clean beauty product as one that is made without harmful ingredients, is cruelty-free, and is safe for the planet. We know this topic is important to many of our readers, so we tapped clean beauty expert and HelloGiggles “Clean, Green, And In Between” columnist, Jessica DeFino, for her favorite picks and professional insight. Below, the standout clean beauty products we stand behind.