The Best Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop Today, Tomorrow, and Forever

Patrick Ta: Founded by Vietnamese American celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, this brand is dedicated to the women in his life. Per the website, “Growing up, I knew I was gay but wasn’t out to the world. Women like my mom, my sister, and my best friends were the ones who allowed me to by myself. I wanted to create makeup that made women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, just as women have made me feel.” The brand boasts a slew of award-winning products, and you can explore the whole collection at patrickta.com