Ashley Tisdale Opened Up About All the Hate She Got After Her Nose Job

Ashley Tisdale recently got very candid about the traumatic backlash that she received after her rhinoplasty procedure in 2007. On January 28th, the High School Musical star shared a post on her website Frenshe recalling how the nose job was simply to correct a deviated septum. In an interview with People in back in 2007, Tisdale revealed that she had discovered that her difficulty breathing was because her "septum was 80 percent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose."

After over a decade, the 35-year-old reiterated that she never expected to be scrutinized for going under the knife for a surgery to alleviate a health condition.

"At the time, it didn't feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having," Tisdale said. "To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance." After having the surgery, Tisdale revealed the negative remarks that she received from the public.

"Plastic surgery wasn't culturally accepted then like it is now," she said. "When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one's business (and is STILL no one's business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it."

Tisdale mentioned that her soon-to-be motherhood influenced her to further comment on her past cosmetic surgery and hopes that "[her daughter's] choices aren't met with judgment or shame."

In August 2020, Tisdale had her breast implants removed due to another minor health complication. She had a breast enhancement surgery to counter her insecurity, but she believed that it was linked to her developing food sensitivities.

She concluded the website post by thanking her audience for listening to her and creating a judgement-free zone to share her body positivity.