Reduce B.O., Irritation, and Excess Sweat With an Armpit Detox

No matter how much deodorant you use, our armpits are inevitably a meeting space of sweat, oil, dirt, bacteria, and B.O. It stinks (pun intended), but thankfully, there are ways that you can keep your pits feeling and smelling better. Enter: an armpit detox.

Your skin (no matter the location) absorbs a bit of whatever is on top of it, so now and then your armpits can get clogged. In the same way that you use exfoliating products to keep your face decongested, the same concept can be applied to your pits. Before we get into the details on armpit detoxes and whether or not it's right for you, let's start by covering the basics.

What is an armpit detox?

An armpit detox is exactly what it sounds like—a way to purify the underarms and unclog pores. Think about your favorite clay mask or facial scrub and how clean your face feels after. An armpit detox does that for your underarms.

What are the benefits of an armpit detox?

Applying a detoxifying underarm mask weekly can soften the skin, reduce body odor, and soothe irritation caused by razor burn or hair removal.

When should you get an armpit detox?

Most people can benefit from one, whether or not they feel like there's buildup or a change in sweat production. However, if you're transitioning from antiperspirants to natural deodorants and your skin is still getting used to not having plugging ingredients and therefore producing more sweat, you should consider doing a detox as it can help speed up the process. Here are some signs you should consider an armpit detox:

Your pits smell extra stinky. When pores get clogged, bacteria build up and mix with your sweat, and that combo can make the underarms extra stinky. Your armpits are itchy. Irritation from shaving or waxing can cause your pits to feel scratchy as your pores struggle to adjust. Armpit-specific products with soothing ingredients can soothe the area. Your underarms feel greasy. Clogged pores can cause your products to sit on top of your skin without absorbing properly. Antiperspirants act by plugging up your pores to stop you from sweating, which can make the area feel extra oily. By clearing the residual antiperspirant out of your pits, your underarms can breathe freely.

Here are the best products for an armpit detox:

Created by our ultimate #girlcrush Katie Sturino, this underarm mask combines detoxifying kaolin clay and charcoal, exfoliating glycolic acid, antibacterial willow bark extract, and anti-inflammatory tea tree oil. For best results, use it two times a week for five minutes each. Your pits will be left feeling clean, soft, and smooth.

Neutralize stinky B.O. with this plant-based armpit mask. It uses three types of clay and charcoal to extract impurities and unclog your pores, and it's also formulated with moisturizing ingredients, such as coconut oil and glycerin, to prevent your armpits from drying out.

If you like the feeling of physical exfoliants, consider this armpit detox scrub. The friction will help gently remove dead skin cells and product build-up, the charcoal will help detoxify your pits, and the coconut oil will keep the area hydrated and healthy.

