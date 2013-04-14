Are You Ready to Unleash Your Ta-Tas?

I remember my first bra. “I’m a woman!!” I exclaimed while lifting up my shirt for all my friends to see. I was 9 and my boobs were more like mosquito bites, so it was perfectly innocent. It was this amazing right of passage for my fourth grade self. I felt like I had achieved something spectacular from slipping on that black spandex trainer from Gap Body.

Over the past 12 years, I have developed an amazing relationship with my bra. We’ve moved up in cup sizes and grown in whatever the number signifies. And I’ve convinced myself that I can never leave my house without a bra because it’s this really important staple to keep my boobs from sagging and my back from hurting, and it makes me look slimmer!!

Smash to THIS. If you didn’t read the article attached to that link, then let me fill you in: THE LAST TWELVE YEARS OF MY LIFE HAVE BEEN A LIE, LADIES!! A research team in France has discovered that bras actually make your boobs saggier and do absolutely NOTHING to prevent back pain and can actually cause it.

A woman who abandoned wearing her bra nearly two years ago says she can even “breathe more easily”. Cray. I’m sure, like me, you are reading this and unsure how you should react. I read this before bed, so when I woke up today, I was like, “F it, T. Don’t wear a bra.” So I didn’t, guys. Yeah I wore a fitted tank under a sweatshirt just to keep the girls in check, but still no underwire. Nothing.

And let me tell you, it is kind of liberating. I have a friend who went through a phase (maybe it wasn’t a phase? Are you still doing it, D?) where she said she would never wear a bra. She bought clothing she knew would flatter her braless look and she said it was great feeling.

Now, the researcher sort of backpeddles and says he doesn’t recommend the braless lifestyle for everyone, especially those who have been wearing a bra “for a long time.” But, what the hell? If you want to take off your bra and like a freer life, you now have scientific research to back you up (not that you needed it before).

So I say, burn those bras!! Well, don’t burn them—bras can be expensive. Maybe just put them in the back of your drawer in case it isn’t for you. I’m sure I will go back to wearing a bra, especially with all the sheer tops I have, cause that would just be a little too Rose McGowan at the 1998 VMAs for my taste.