9 Perfumes That Will Turn Your Partner On, Proven by Science

So, this Valentine's Day, lean into the spell aphrodisiacs can cast on your partner by spritzing a strategically picked perfume. February 14th is the day of love and romance, so there's no better time to indulge in some sexy time. Take advantage of the, ahem, feelings aphrodisiacs stir up and use a scientifically-proven arousing perfume to hit your partner smack in the heart (or somewhere lower...) with Cupid's arrow.