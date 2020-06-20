Beauty

HelloGiggles has all the latest beauty tips you need to know about, from recommendations on the best beauty products to makeup tips and easy hairstyle tutorials. We have you covered with expert-backed picks for the best drugstore beauty buys and luxury items that are worth the splurge, plus tips on how to care for your specific skin or hair type. Whether you want to recreate a celebrity makeup look, find out the best new beauty brands, or which new skincare gadgets will clear up your acne, our resident beauty obsessives will give you the 411 on the latest trends in eye makeup, lipsticks, nail polish colors, hair tools and more.

Most Recent

These 11 Translucent Powders Will Keep Your Makeup In Place All Day

Plus, the difference between loose, pressed, and finishing powders.
Thinking of At-Home Laser Hair Removal? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Plus, the products two dermatologists recommend for all skin tones. 
As a Beauty Editor, These are the 11 Products I'd Actually Want to Get for the Holidays

Trust me—I test thousands of makeup, skincare, nail, and hair products a year.
Amanda Seyfried Has Worn 6 Shades of This Brand's Lipstick (and Counting)

And you can shop them at Nordstrom and Macys now.
This Microfiber Towel Has a Genius Detail That Makes Drying Hair So Much Easier

It also protects against frizz and breakage.
Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Wrinkle Cream Works Better Than Pricey Moisturizers—and It’s $24 Right Now

Grab it for 40 percent off while you can.

More Beauty

Is Dry Shampoo Bad for Your Hair? Two Trichologists Tell the Truth

It's certainly saved us from a few oily hair disasters.
Shoppers Say They Stopped Wearing Concealer Thanks to This Anti-Aging Eye Cream Packed With Gold and Vitamin C

It brightens your eye area in two weeks or less.
This Gentle Retinol Gave My Very Sensitive Skin the Smoothest and Brightest Complexion Ever

What Is Contact Dermatitis, and Do You Have It?

This $10 Oil Is ‘Like Rogaine for Your Brows,’ According to One Expert

This $10 Oil Is ‘Like Rogaine for Your Brows,’ According to An Expert

This Clay Mask Stick Unclogs Pores and Blackheads in Less Than 5 Minutes

I Give Myself Salon-Quality Blowouts With This Hair-Styling Tool

It can curl, blowdry, and straighten your hair while giving it volume and body, too.

All Beauty

Drew Barrymore’s Favorite ‘Brightening, Tightening’ Anti-Aging Serum Is Still 15% Off at This Retailer Today

How to Fix Static Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

People Love This Gross-Yet-Satisfying Pore Vacuum for Sucking Out Blackheads

This $200 Anti-Wrinkle Eye Treatment Is on Sale for Just $38 Right Now

What's the Difference Between Physical and Chemical Exfoliants, and Which Is Better?

These Makeup Organizers Will Make You Feel Like Marie Kondo

I Tried a $245 Caviar-Infused Foundation and I've Never Had Such Glowy Skin

Everything You Need to Know About Probiotic Skin Care, According to Experts

Does Vitamin C Make Your Skin Sensitive to the Sun? Here's What Experts Have to Say

These Eye Patches Make Me Look Like I Got Botox After Just One Use

Dear Monolids, I Finally Love You

I'm Allergic to Touch—This Is How I Take Care of My Skin

This Scalp Exfoliator Is the Only Product That Cleanses My Head Without Leaving Residue

These Are the Hot New Clean Beauty Products to Try ASAP

TikTok's #TimeWarpScan Is Just Another Body-Shaming Tool

That Pore-Sucking Mousse Made Famous by TikTok Is Secretly on Sale

Alpha Arbutin Is the Buzzy New Brightening Skincare Ingredient—Here's What You Should Know

Do You Need to 'Silicone Detox' Your Beauty Routine?

12 Skincare, Makeup, and Nail Polish Gift Sets on Amazon for All the Beauty Lovers in Your Life

Jennifer Lopez’s Hair Stylist Used a $50 Curling Iron to Create Her People’s Choice Awards Updo

Chrissy Teigen Called This Plum-Based Moisturizing Face Oil "Holy"

Body Oil or Body Lotion—Is One Better Than the Other?

15 Holiday Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Decked-Out Looks This Season

The Brand Behind These Best-Selling Hair, Lash, and Brow Serums Just Dropped an Epic Early Black Friday Deal

This Retinol Moisturizer Gives You the Anti-Aging Benefits Without the Harsh Irritation

