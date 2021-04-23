The dress itself, the dress's backstory, Zendaya in the dress...it's all a lot to process.

The Internet Completely Fell in Love With Zendaya and Her Vintage Dress at the Essence Awards

Last night, April 22nd, Emmy-winner Zendaya was honored at the 14th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which went virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic. She was one of five honored at this year's show, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, and Andra Day, and wore a gorgeous vintage piece with a powerful backstory to accept her award.

"I've been waiting to share this look...." stylist Law Roach captioned a series of photos of Zendaya in her deep-plunging Yves Saint Laurent number. "@zendaya wearing vintage @ysl Haute Couture from 1982 (my personal archive) originally owned by the trailblazer Eunice Johnson! We pay homage."

Eunice Johnson, for those who aren't aware, was a publishing executive and founder and director of Ebony Fashion Fair, an annual fashion event that spotlighted Black women in fashion and raised over $55 million for Black-rooted charities in the U.S. and beyond.

Johnson wore this YSL piece on the 25th anniversary cover for Ebony Fashion Fair Magazine.

"This award means absolutely so, so much to me," Zendaya said in her acceptance speech. "To be acknowledged by ESSENCE and by so many people that I admire and I appreciate means the world to me...I know that we're receiving the awards, but I really feel like I owe every single honoree, every Black woman that I've been able to come in contact with when I entered this building, a huge thank you. Thank you for existing, thank you for being everything that you are."

And before stepping onstage, pre-show host and friend Storm Reid got emotional about how much Zendaya means to her, and yes, we also got emotional because how could you not?

There was just a lot to love about Zendaya last night, and Twitter isn't quite over it.