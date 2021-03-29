Regé-Jean Page Won His First Award for ‘Bridgerton,’ and Lady Danbury Would Be So Proud

Congratulations to Regé-Jean Page for winning his first award for his role in Bridgerton!

During the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards, the 31-year-old star took home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. Page is known for his role of the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's Bridgerton. His competition included Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, P-Valley's Nicco Annan, and Greenleaf's Keith David in the category.

After an exciting win, Page began his virtual acceptance speech by stressing his passion for sharing Black excellence on the screen.

"Wow, congratulations to everybody in the category," Page exclaimed. "This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique. It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love. It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that."

Bridgerton was released last December, but the British actor is the first to bring home an award for the show. Bridgerton—which is Shonda Rhimes' latest hit period drama—follows the romantic lives of the elite in Regency-era England. The series was recently renewed for a Season 2 in January.

Despite the series being snubbed by the Golden Globes, Bridgerton is in the running for two Screen Actor's Guild awards. The entire cast is nominated for Best Drama Series Ensemble, and Page is nominated for Male Actor in a Drama Series.