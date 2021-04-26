Zendaya Is a Neon Dream in Her Yellow Valentino Dress at the Oscars

Zendaya does not miss! The Euphoria star and presenter at the 2021 Oscars always understands the assignment and she did *not* come to play at the Academy Awards. Easily one of the best dressed of the night, Zendaya showed up at the Los Angeles awards show—which is all live and in person this year—in a stunning neon yellow Valentino gown, and she looked flawless from head to toe.

Styled by her go-to collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya also paired her yellow midriff-baring dress with equally neon yellow Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari jewels. And of course, Zendaya had a matching yellow face mask to play it safe in the time of COVID.

Roach showed off a few videos of Zendaya's look—both on and off the star—and we need to talk about the fact that her dress *actually* glows.

It comes as no surprise that Twitter is also obsessed with Zendaya and her bright yellow look, showering the star with so many compliments.