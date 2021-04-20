The event is this Sunday, so it's time to plan your at-home event.

26 Oscar Trivia Questions to Ask During Your Virtual Watch Party

Grab your snacks and put on your favorite outfit, because the 93rd Academy Awards will occur this Sunday, April 25th. Since 1927, the Academy Awards has given little golden statues to actors, actresses, directors, and screenwriters alike for the best films that came out the previous year. But aside from watching the show on ABC at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT, how else can you celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year? By doing trivia (virtually or safely outdoors) with your friends, of course.

That's why we rounded up some of the most historic Oscar trivia we could find, so you can school your friends this Sunday. All you have to do is plan a virtual Oscar party, get dressed up (if you want!), and see which of your friends will win their own trivia Oscar. So without further ado, here are 26 fun facts you can use for your own Oscar trivia game during the 2021 Academy Awards.

Oscar history trivia questions:

1. How much does an Oscar weigh?

Answer: The Oscar statuette weighs 8 1/2 pounds, and stands 13 1/2 inches high.

2. Who are the Oscars named after?

Answer: The show was named by Margaret Herrick, the Academy librarian, who remarked in 1931 (upon seeing the statuettes), "Why, it looks like my Uncle Oscar!"

3. How many silent films have won Best Picture?

Answer: The only silent film to win Best Picture was Wings in 1927. The Artist won in 2011, but the use of sound effects, soundtrack, and brief dialogue at the end keep it out of the silent film category.

4. What was the first color film to win Best Picture?

Answer: The first color film to win Best Picture was Gone with the Wind.

5. How long was the longest Oscar acceptance speech?

Answer: The longest acceptance speech ever given at an Oscar ceremony was given by Greer Garson. Her speech lasted for about five minutes and 30 seconds when she accepted her award for Best Actress in 1942's Mrs. Miniver. So you can thank her for those frustratingly rude interruptions. Way to spoil it for everyone, Greer!

6. What are the only sequels to ever win Best Picture?

Answer: The only sequels to have won Best Picture are The Godfather Part II in 1974 and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003.

7. Has anyone won an Oscar two years in a row?

Answer: Luise Rainer, 1936 and 1937. Spencer Tracy, 1937 and 1938. Katharine Hepburn, 1967 and 1968. Jason Robards, 1976 and 1977. Tom Hanks, 1993 and 1994.

oscars statue Credit: MARK RALSTON / Contributor, Getty Images

Oscar trivia questions about family:

8. Has any Oscar winner had Oscar-winning parents?

Answer: The only Oscar winner with Oscar-winning parents is Liza Minnelli. Her mother Judy Garland received an Honorary miniature Oscar in 1939,and her father Vincente Minnelli won Best Director in 1958. Liza Minnelli won Best Actress in 1972.

9. Which brothers have received acting Oscar nominations?

Answer: The only brothers to receive acting Oscar nominations are River Phoenix in 1998 and Joaquin Phoenix in 2000, 2005, and 2012.

10. Which brother and sister have won Oscars for acting?

Answer: The only brother and sister to win acting Oscars are Lionel Barrymore in 1931 and Ethel Barrymore in 1944.

11. Which family has won Oscars across three generations?

Answer: The two three-generation Oscar-winning families are The Hustons (Walter Huston in 1948; son John Huston in 1948; and granddaughter Anjelica Huston in 1985) and The Coppolas (Carmine Coppola in 1974; son Francis Ford Coppola in 1970; and granddaughter Sofia Coppola in 2003).

12. What family has the most Oscar nominations?

Answer: The most Oscar-nominated family in history is the Newmans with 87 nominations and counting. Brothers Alfred Newman (43 nominations), Emil Newman (1), and Lionel Newman (11); second generation, Randy Newman (20), David Newman (1), and Thomas Newman (11).

Oscar trivia questions about location:

13. Which country has the most foreign language film nominations?

Answer: France has the most Foreign Language Film nominations to date with 36.

14. Which country has won the most foreign-language film Oscars?

Answer: Italy beats France by one in wins to date with 13.

15. Which foreign language film has the most nominations and wins?

Answer: The Foreign Language Film with the most nominations (10) and wins (4) to date is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

16. Has a foreign language film ever won Best Picture Oscar?

Answer: Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first foreign-language film ever to win a Best Picture Oscar.

Miscellaneous Oscar trivia:

17. Has an Oscar ever won an Oscar?

Answer: The only Oscar to win an Oscar was Oscar Hammerstein II for Best Song in 1941 and 1945.

18. Who was the tallest actor ever to win an Oscar?

Answer: The tallest actor to ever win an Oscar was Tim Robbins. He is 6'5".

how long are the oscars, oscars Credit: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

19. What year had the most African American actors nominated for Oscars?

Answer: The year 2004 marked the first time four African American performers were nominated for acting awards. They were: Jamie Foxx (Best Actor: Ray and Best Supporting Actor: Collateral), Morgan Freeman (Best Supporting Actor: Million Dollar Baby), Don Cheadle (Best Actor: Hotel Rwanda), and Sophie Okonedo (Best Supporting Actress: Hotel Rwanda). The previous record was three in a single year which occurred in both 2001 and 1972.

20. Who was the first Asian American nominated in the Best Actor category?

Answer: Steven Yeun is the first Asian American actor to be nominated for Best Actor for his work in Minari.

21. Which actress has the most Oscar nominations?

Answer: Meryl Streep holds the record for most Best Actress Oscar nominations with 18.

22. Which actor has been nominated for the most Oscars?

Answer: Jack Nicholson holds the record for most Best Actor Oscar nominations with 12. And the most wins for a man in this category with three.

23. Who is the youngest actress to receive an Oscar nomination?

Answer: Tatum O'Neal for Best Supporting Actress in 1974 for her work in Paper Moon.

24. Which Best Picture-nominated film has the most swear words?

Answer: Wolf of Wall Street is the most profanity-laced film (with somewhere around 550 f-bombs) to be nominated for Best Picture.

25. Who was the first Black person to receive an EGOT?

Answer: Whoopi Goldberg receive her EGOT status in 2002. In total, she won for her work in Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel (2002); Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording (1985); Ghost (1991); and Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002)

26. When was the first Best Animated Oscar awarded?