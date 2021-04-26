Andra Day Traded In Her Heels for Ugg Slippers at an Oscars Afterparty

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After over a year of wearing mostly sweats and slippers, wearing real clothes in public again can feel like some kind of a body prison. Suddenly, jeans feel like the most restricting item of clothing to exist and any pair of shoes with actual soles on them feel like foreign objects to our feet. So, we can imagine that dressing up in full glam and wearing heels for an hours-long event like the Oscars must feel like quite an ordeal (more so than it has in years past). That's why we are applauding Best Actress nominee Andra Day for being both one of the best dressed and most relatable celebs at an afterparty for the 2021 Academy Awards last night.

For the afterparty, Day—who was nominated for her titular role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday—switched out her gold Oscars-inspired Vera Wang gown for a shimmery silver version that also featured elegant draping and a sky-high leg slit. So that was all stunning, perfect, amazing, great—but the real winner here was her shoes. Along with her couture gown and Tiffany jewels, Day showed up to the party in platform Ugg slippers.

andra day Credit: Jerritt Clark, Getty Images for Bassline Management

Not only are Day's shoes the obviously more comfy alternative to high heels, but they're also in line with the biggest fashion trends from the past year. As we all lean into nostalgic early 2000s trends and reach for the coziest wardrobe pieces around, Uggs have been steadily coming back in style (whether we like it or not) so Day really was right on the money with this one.

While we aren't going to be attending any A-list parties anytime soon, we still want our very own pair of platform Ugg slippers so we can be cozy-glam like Day. So, we rounded up six similar options to shop below.

