Take a Peek Inside the 2021 Oscars Gift Bags Stars Will Bring Home on Sunday

2021 has been an unprecedented awards season, to say the least—and the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards are no exception. Although the 2021 Oscars will indeed take place in-person (in both Los Angeles and London), major safety precautions are being taken in light of the pandemic. Still, some things about the Oscars will never change: the glitz and glam, heartfelt speeches, and, of course, the Oscars gift bags.

Every year, entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets produces the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which are delivered to Oscar nominees during the week leading up to the show. The 2021 Oscar nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Director, and Supporting Actor and Actress categories will receive these indulgent goodie bags to celebrate their nominations.

The 2020 Oscars gift bag was valued at $225,000, and Distinctive Assests reports per press release that the 2021 Oscars gift bag is worth six figures yet again. The goodie bag is filled with elaborate items like a $250 meditation headband, a $360 acupuncture device, and a three-night all-inclusive stay at an exclusive lighthouse on a Swedish island. Yeah, that's a little better than the scrunchies we put in our birthday party gift bags.

The 2021 Oscars gift bags are bursting with countless items and experiences that we're seriously jealous celebs will receive. Below, we highlighted some of the best (and most extravagant) gifts.

Meditation headband

2021 Oscars gift bags Credit: Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Muse is a brain-sensing headband that uses advanced EEG technology to calm your mind, track your sleep, and help you meditate. It retails for $250—that's some expensive meditation.

Plastic surgery consulation

Dr. Thomas Su is a world-renowned cosmetic surgeon who specializes in liposuction, and the 2021 Oscar nominees will receive a free consultation with him.

Vape cartridges

Vaping just got way fancier. Hollowtips creates high-end vape cartridges with a 24K gold finish, and the 2021 Oscar nominees will bring one home in their gift bag.

All-inclusive stay in a Swedish lighthouse

2021 Oscars gift bags Credit: Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Located on a tiny island on the west coast of Sweden, Pater Noster is a 152-year-old lighthouse turned into an experience-driven, nine-room boutique hotel. Nominees will receive an all-inclusive three-night stay in the hotel. Can we join, please?

Four-night spa stay for two

2021 oscars gift bags Credit: Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Golden Door Spa was voted the number one destination spa by Condé Nast Traveler, so you know it's luxurious. Nominees will be given a four-night stay for two at Golden Door, where they can pamper themselves with massages, farm to table meals, 30 miles of private hiking, and personal training packages.

Skincare packages

2021 Oscars gift bags Credit: Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest stars pay big bucks to take good care of their skin. This year, nominees will receive tons of high-end skincare products from cutting-edge brands like Miage and Oxygenetix.

Acupuncture device

2021 Oscars gift bags Credit: Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

This $360 acupuncture device from Taiyi Institute can be used to begin healing on certain parts of your body—without the needles. It uses a non-invasive method of energy healing through sound waves.

Celebrity trainer package

Lucky stars will be given a package of 10 personal training sessions with Alexis Seletzky, one of L.A.'s premiere personal trainers who does everything from physical therapy to nutrition counseling.

Alcohol