The Academy Awards are Hollywood's biggest night, and HelloGiggles has all of the news, predictions, red carpet photos, and lists of winners that the internet is buzzing about. See celebrity Instagram pics, red carpet interviews, and best Oscars dresses – or find out which Oscar-nominated movies you can watch online right now. Want to recreate your favorite Oscars eye makeup and beauty looks or see which fashion trends landed on our radar? We have that too.

Adele Popped Up at an Oscars Afterparty, and, Wow, We've Missed Her
DJ Adele in the house!
Andra Day Traded In Her Heels for Ugg Slippers at an Oscars Afterparty
And we found 6 similar pairs to shop.
The Internet Can’t Get Over Chadwick Boseman Not Winning at the Oscars
"Robbed," "Snubbed," "Used"…they all apply to the situation.
Viola Davis Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to the Oscars
And looked amazing, of course.
If You Need Summer Hair Ideas, Let Margot Robbie’s New Bangs Be Your Inspo
She definitely made a statement on the Oscars red carpet!
Halle Berry Chopped It All Off for a Dramatic Oscars Hairstyle
French bob with micro bangs? Bold *and* beautiful.
Vanessa Kirby Used an Award-Winning Face Gloss for All-Over Shine at the Oscars
Her makeup artists shared a behind-the-scenes video.
How to Get a Ring Just Like Andra Day's Bling at the Oscars
Lizzo and J.Lo love this affordable jewelry brand's products.
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Just Made History at the 2021 Academy Awards
Zendaya Is a Neon Dream in Her Yellow Valentino Dress at the Oscars
Celebrities Brought Their Beauty A-Game to The 2021 Oscars
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Oscars

26 Oscar Trivia Questions to Ask During Your Virtual Watch Party

The event is this Sunday, so it's time to plan your at-home event.

The Oscars needs to do more than make jokes to address its diversity issue
Here's what everyone was wearing at the 2020 Oscars after-parties
Jane Fonda re-wore her 2014 red carpet dress to this year's Oscars after her promise never to buy more clothes
Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho had a Mean Girls moment at the 2020 Oscars, and Twitter can't deal
'Parasite' is the first international film to win Best Picture at the Oscars
You can get Gal Gadot's bright Oscars lipstick for under $10
Elizabeth Banks just re-wore her dress from the 2004 Oscars after party
Zazie Beetz used one $12 hair product for her Oscars debut
These are the best memes about Eminem's very random Oscars performance of "Lose Yourself"
Where to watch Hair Love the Oscar-winning animated short
How to get Florence Pugh's intricately knotted updo from the 2020 Oscars
'Jojo Rabbit' writer-director Taika Waititi is the first indigenous person to win in his category
Here's what Saoirse Ronan wore to her first Oscars at age 13
ABC banned a commercial about a mom's postpartum experience from airing during the 2020 Oscars
Natalie Portman's Dior cape honors women directors snubbed by the 2020 Oscars
Cynthia Erivo shut down the Oscars red carpet with her mismatched manicure
All the realest behind-the-scenes moments from the 2020 Oscars red carpet
Celebs sparkled in KiraKira-worthy dresses on the 2020 Oscars red carpet
Olivia Colman looks like a true queen with her new blonde hair at the 2020 Oscars
Big bucks jewelry is blinding the Oscars red carpet
Here's What's Inside the $225,000 Gift Bags the 2020 Oscars Nominees Will Receive
America Ferrera's Oscars look pays tribute to her Honduran roots
Billy Porter wore 24k gold feathers on the Oscars red carpet
Our 2020 Oscar winners: Who we believe should have been nominated for Academy Awards
Here's How Long the Oscars Are So You Can Plan Your Snacks Accordingly
