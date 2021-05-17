See All the Best Dressed Stars From the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hedy Phillips
May 17, 2021 @ 11:19 am
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

When an award show is put on by MTV, you know it's going to be fun, vibrant, and full of cool fashion. At the 2021 ceremony, held May 16th in Los Angeles, the stars showed up in everything from sneakers to jumpsuits and even fully metallic gowns. Host Leslie Jones set the standard with multiple sartorial gems throughout the night, but she wasn't the only one to knock our socks off. Scroll through for our favorite looks of the night!

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Nasim Pedrad

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Nasim Pedrad's sparkly little Valentino dress shone bright on the MTV carpet!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Henry Golding

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

We love Henry Golding's shiny blue jacket that he wore on the red carpet for a little bit of flair!

3 of 14

Elizabeth Olsen

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Elizabeth Olsen's little black dress from Miu Miu had just enough embellishment to make the WandaVision star shine.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Jurnee Smollett

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Jurnee Smollett's teal jumpsuit had volume, cutouts, shine, and came with matching boots. It's a lot of look, but she pulls it off.

5 of 14

Yvonne Orji

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Insecure star Yvonne Orji's full-fringe dress gave the red carpet so much movement and life!

6 of 14

Kathryn Hahn

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kathryn Hahn's black strapless jumpsuit is effortlessly simple and looks so comfortable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Antonia Gentry

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Antonia Gentry's white tweed Valentino look was understated but sexy, simple but chic.

8 of 14

Yara Shahidi

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Yara Shahidi rocked up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing an outfit from her own collaboration with Adidas.

9 of 14

Lana Condor

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor wowed in a floor-length metallic Giorgio Armani dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Riley Keough

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Riley Keough took sequins to the extreme with her cropped Gucci bolero jacket and red and green Gucci pants.

11 of 14

Jonathan Daviss

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Age of Summer star Jonathan Daviss pulled off his neutral look so well with his long coat, button-up shirt, and sneakers.

12 of 14

Madison Bailey

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Star of Outer Banks Madison Bailey was colorfully vibrant in her Versace gown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Leslie Jones

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Leslie Jones turned up in a few outfits throughout the night, but our fave is this metallic green suit that the host wore on stage.

14 of 14

Mandy Moore

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Mandy Moore's yellow Altuzarra dress is so bright and fun for her first red carpet since having baby Gus.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hedy Phillips