See All the Best Dressed Stars From the MTV Movie & TV Awards
When an award show is put on by MTV, you know it's going to be fun, vibrant, and full of cool fashion. At the 2021 ceremony, held May 16th in Los Angeles, the stars showed up in everything from sneakers to jumpsuits and even fully metallic gowns. Host Leslie Jones set the standard with multiple sartorial gems throughout the night, but she wasn't the only one to knock our socks off. Scroll through for our favorite looks of the night!
Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad's sparkly little Valentino dress shone bright on the MTV carpet!
Henry Golding
We love Henry Golding's shiny blue jacket that he wore on the red carpet for a little bit of flair!
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen's little black dress from Miu Miu had just enough embellishment to make the WandaVision star shine.
Jurnee Smollett
Jurnee Smollett's teal jumpsuit had volume, cutouts, shine, and came with matching boots. It's a lot of look, but she pulls it off.
Yvonne Orji
Insecure star Yvonne Orji's full-fringe dress gave the red carpet so much movement and life!
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn's black strapless jumpsuit is effortlessly simple and looks so comfortable.
Antonia Gentry
Antonia Gentry's white tweed Valentino look was understated but sexy, simple but chic.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi rocked up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing an outfit from her own collaboration with Adidas.
Lana Condor
To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor wowed in a floor-length metallic Giorgio Armani dress.
Riley Keough
Riley Keough took sequins to the extreme with her cropped Gucci bolero jacket and red and green Gucci pants.
Jonathan Daviss
Age of Summer star Jonathan Daviss pulled off his neutral look so well with his long coat, button-up shirt, and sneakers.
Madison Bailey
Star of Outer Banks Madison Bailey was colorfully vibrant in her Versace gown.
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones turned up in a few outfits throughout the night, but our fave is this metallic green suit that the host wore on stage.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's yellow Altuzarra dress is so bright and fun for her first red carpet since having baby Gus.