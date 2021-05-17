See All the Best Dressed Stars From the MTV Movie & TV Awards

When an award show is put on by MTV, you know it's going to be fun, vibrant, and full of cool fashion. At the 2021 ceremony, held May 16th in Los Angeles, the stars showed up in everything from sneakers to jumpsuits and even fully metallic gowns. Host Leslie Jones set the standard with multiple sartorial gems throughout the night, but she wasn't the only one to knock our socks off. Scroll through for our favorite looks of the night!