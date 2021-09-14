These Are the Best Dressed Stars From the Met Gala Carpet

This year's Met Gala came back full force after having to take a break because of COVID. Held on September 13th, fashion's biggest night of the year brought out the biggest stars as well. This year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and while not *everyone* on the carpet felt in theme, many of them did. And even some of those who didn't have an obvious tie to Americana still looked incredible. For some of our favorite looks from this year's Met Gala, keep reading.