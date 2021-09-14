These Are the Best Dressed Stars From the Met Gala Carpet
This year's Met Gala came back full force after having to take a break because of COVID. Held on September 13th, fashion's biggest night of the year brought out the biggest stars as well. This year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and while not *everyone* on the carpet felt in theme, many of them did. And even some of those who didn't have an obvious tie to Americana still looked incredible. For some of our favorite looks from this year's Met Gala, keep reading.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worked with Aurora James, a Black immigrant designer, on this "Tax the Rich" gown.
Dan Levy
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy wore bespoke Loewe for the Met Gala. The fashion house shared on Instagram, "The look features two seminal works by artist and LGBTQ activist David Wojnarowicz (1954-1992), crafted with the brief of imagining what a "gay superhero" might wear."
Quannah Chasinghorse
Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse made her Met Gala debut in Peter Dundas' collection with Revolve, along with authentic Navajo turquoise and silver jewelry.
Billie Eilish
Met Gala co-host Billie Eilish made her Met Gala debut in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe and Barbie.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X wore not one, not two, but three different Versace looks on the Met Gala carpet. He started in a large gold cape before removing it to reveal gold armor. His final look was this gold bodysuit. Versace wrote on Instagram that this is a "three-part LGBTQ+ American fairytale."
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart's floral pink Met Gala look by Christian Siriano featured flowers from all 50 states.
Simone Biles
Simone Biles made her Met Gala debut in this AREA Couture x Athleta gown that was removable to reveal a beautiful black bodysuit underneath.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was a retro Barbie in her pink and white Chanel ensemble. Her vintage-inspired bangs completed the look.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a splash on the Met Gala carpet after showing up fashionably late. ASAP Rocky started his trip down the carpet in a colorful ERL quilt before revealing this crisp black suit, whereas Rihanna stayed in this voluminous black Balenciaga gown throughout.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne made a bold statement in her Dior vest that read "Peg the Patriarchy."
Timothée Chalamet
Co-host Timothee Chalamet wore a mish-mash of designers for the Met Gala, including a Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket and a Rick Owens turtleneck. He also wore sweatpants and sneakers, as one does.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wore this dreamy light pink Michael Kors number for the Met Gala carpet.
Ciara
Ciara and Peter Dundas took inspiration from her husband, Russell Wilson, for this football-themed gown. The singer's gown was in Seattle Seahawks green and featured his football jersey number. She also wore his Super Bowl ring and carried a football-shaped clutch.
Amanda Gorman
Co-host Amanda Gorman wore this beautiful Vera Wang gown. The fashion house wrote on Instagram, "Amanda chose a custom ultramarine blue strapless hand draped silk tulle gown, with side drape and slit accents, accentuated by 3000 hand embroidered faceted crystals," and Gorman later said on the carpet that she was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
Naomi Osaka
Tennis star and co-host Naomi Osaka wore a custom Louis Vuitton piece for the Met Gala. The fashion house wrote on Instagram, "@NicolasGhesquiere collaborated with the tennis player and her sister, Mari Osaka, to create a custom, colorful gown that celebrates their multicultural American, Haitian, and Japanese heritage."
Megan Fox
Megan Fox rocked this gorgeous custom Peter Dundas gown on her first Met Gala carpet.
Lorde
Lorde wore this unique Bode ensemble that included a crown-like headpiece fit for a queen.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo wore a gorgeous black lace and feathered Saint Laurent catsuit on her first Met Gala carpet.
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha'Carri Richardson wore a Theophilio creation for the Met Gala red carpet, and she told Vogue, "I'm very proud of the fact that I'll be wearing a Black designer tonight, to represent that we're here and we're part of America."
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union wore a stunning Iris van Herpen gown on the carpet. The fashion house shared on Instagram, "We created Gabrielle her custom look passionately for this year's Met Gala, thousands of spheres are cut and layerd in size gradients from a translucent white 'liquid' fabric and lasercut with a fine silver outline, to then be handstitched seamlessly in a multilevel optical illusion from which waves seem to float down weightlessly."
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski showed up to the Met Gala in a Haute Couture Vera Wang gown worthy of a wedding.
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey both stunned in custom Rodarte dresses.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o really went for it in this full denim look by Versace.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt's sparkly Miu Miu ensemble—including the headpiece—was inspired by Old Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross looked amazing in her bright blue Balenciaga Couture dress.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan wore custom Prabal Gurung for her spin down the carpet. She wrote on Instagram, "Dragon embroidery traced from a textile for a handscroll from the @metmuseum collection, dated to the Qing dynasty (1644–1911), Kangxi period (1662–1722)."
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan wore a black Altuzarra gown with Cartier jewels and Rick Owens platform shoes.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's My Fair Lady-inspired Givenchy gown was dripping in diamonds.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer wowed in this silver Prada set with a silver headpiece and white-out contacts.
Grimes
Grimes wore custom Iris van Herpen to the Met Gala. The fashion house wrote on Instagram, "The 'Bene Gesserit' look is inspired by a distant future and the Bene Gesserit cult and is made from silver liquid silicone that is hand-casted into a mirror finished laser-cut labyrinth. From the intricate bodice, twenty-six meters of dramatically draped silk is intertwining through the mirrored waves, floating down organically to be hand pleated and gradient-dyed from white to black."
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant channeled the 1960s in this retro balloon-like Conner Ives dress.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain wore Louis Vuitton for her first trip down the Met Gala carpet.