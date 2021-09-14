We Just Have Some Questions About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

Are we sure it's really her in there?

At this point, it practically goes without saying that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks get people talking, but this time, it seems like it comes more from a place of confusion than anything else, especially since her face wasn't even visible in her ensemble.

Kardashian arrived at the red carpet in a head to toe, all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered every part of her body except for her long ponytail. We're talking face, neck, hands, feet—none of her skin was left untouched by fabric.

Later, she took to Instagram to show off her look...unfortunately without providing any explanation that her fans might have been hoping for.

Though this look is definitely different from what Kardashian has worn to Met Galas past, it does fit the theme of what she's been wearing lately. When she appeared at Kanye West's Donda listening party, she covered her face in another Balenciaga gown, and she did the same in an all-leather look earlier this week.

The fan response to Kardashian's Met Gala outfit has been mixed, to say the least. It even inspired this meme that showed the contrast between her outfit and younger sister Kendall Jenner's extremely different look at the event:

There were also references to Kardashian being a character in a video game who hasn't been unlocked yet, because obviously, that is what this looks like:

And, well, the Harry Potter jokes write themselves.

Hopefully, more insight into Kardashian's look is coming, but something tells us this isn't the last time we see her in an outfit like this. In the meantime, we'd like to file our questions. First of all, why? Second of all, was it hard to breathe in there? Third of all, why? Fourth of all, how does this fit the theme? Fifth of all...well...why?