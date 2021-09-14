Elliot Page Looked Happier Than Ever to Be Wearing a Suit to His First Met Gala

While it's often the wildest looks that get the most attention on the Met Gala red carpet (looking at you, Kim Kardashian), this time around, one of the more low-key ensembles ended up making one of the biggest impacts of the night. This year, Elliot Page attended his first Met Gala, and he looked so happy to show off his suit.

Page arrived at the event on Monday night in a black Balenciaga tux with a green flower pinned to his lapel, paired with matching black sneakers, and it was great to see his smile.

Elliot Page Credit: John Shearer/WireImage, Getty Images

But that wasn't just any flower on his suit. The green carnation is meant to represent queer love, and was first worn by Oscar Wilde. Though Page hasn't directly said that was the meaning behind his flower, many are drawing this beautiful conclusion.

Video footage of Page on the red carpet is enough to serve as proof that he was happy to be there—while plenty of celebrities opted for more serious expressions, he was all smiles.

In December, the Umbrella Academy actor came out as transgender in an emotional letter he shared with fans on Instagram. "Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot," he wrote at the time. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Since then, Page has been sharing his journey with fans on social media while also advocating for the trans community.