These Are the Best Dressed Stars From the Met Gala Carpet
This year's Met Gala came back full force after having to take a break because of COVID. Held on September 13th, fashion's biggest night of the year brought out the biggest stars as well. This year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and while not *everyone* on the carpet felt in theme, many of them did. And even some of those who didn't have an obvious tie to Americana still looked incredible. For some of our favorite looks from this year's Met Gala, keep reading.
Elliot Page Looked Happier Than Ever to Be Wearing a Suit to His First Met Gala
Such a fitting Met Gala debut.
Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet
The look was *also* inspired by her favorite Barbie, of course.
We Just Have Some Questions About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
Are we sure it's really her in there?