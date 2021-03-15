Taylor Swift Dropped A Snippet of the New "Wildest Dreams" Version And It's Making Us Emotional

Listen up, Swifties! We just heard a sneak peak of another re-recorded Taylor Swift song, and it made us emotional, TBH. "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" played in the background of the new trailer for the Spirit Untamed film, which aired during the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14th.

Try not to tear up as you watch horses gallop through the desert and hear Tay sing her hit single from 1989. We dare you.

As any Swiftie (and anyone who doesn't live under a rock) knows, Swift has been busy re-recording her first seven albums in an effort to regain control of her old music. The singer released "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" in February, dipping into her second album, Fearless; the full re-recorded album comes out in April. Now, with "Wildest Dreams", Swift is taking a leap forward to her fifth album, 1989 (which earned her Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys).

Fans were fully freaking out over hearing a clip of the re-recorded song for the first time.

One fan pointed out that "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" being released might hint that 1989 is the next album she will record, since nothing is an accident with Taylor Swift.